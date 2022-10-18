Read full article on original website
Related
Five NFL Underreactions Through Six Weeks
Tyreek Hill and the Bills are great. Tom Brady is old. Primetime football stinks.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
College Football Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Week 8 college footall predictions and picks ATS.
That’s Not New York! Bills’ Knox Forces National TV Outlet to Admit Big Mistake
Which NFL team is currently the King of New York? If you ask Buffalo Bills' tight end, Dawson Knox, then there's only one option. No, seriously, he means that there's literally one option from which you can choose. The Buffalo Bills are the only team in the NFL to actually have a home address in the state of New York, and Knox will tell that to anyone who will listen.
Another Extremely Uncomfortable Russell Wilson Subway Commercial Has Come to Light
Russell Wilson is at it again.
Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener
Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
Cleveland Browns' Nightmare Season Continues With Resignation of Superfan Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister today after just 44 days. She is officially the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with a tenure lasting
Browns Had 2 Big Absences At Practice On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns practiced without some key contributors on Wednesday. Star pass-rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were among the 10 players who missed Wednesday's practice. Clowney missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. However, he went back on...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Browns rule out two starters for Sunday’s game at Baltimore
The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ll be missing two key players in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury Have Heated Sideline Exchange
It has not been smooth sailing for the Arizona Cardinals this year as the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray dynamic seems to be a bit off from the outside. The under
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Marco Wilson Soared Into the End Zone on a Pick-Six and Created Some Incredible Images
Marco Wilson pick-6 dive video is awesome.
Roundup: Christian McCaffrey to the Niners; Taylor Swift Releases New Album; Dak Prescott Back
Stephen Curry documentary coming to Apple ... UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil ... Mac Jones is healthy enough to play and will be the starter ... CBS testing new format for midterm election coverage ... Imagine being the person who beat up Conan O'Brien ... Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent ... Dak Prescott's return is imminent ... Alaskan snow crabs dying off due to warming waters ... Taylor Swift dropped her new album today ... it's called 'Midnight' and people can't even ...
OMG Did You See The Thing?
If you missed last night's NBA opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, you missed a more physically fit and productive James Harden scoring 35 points on 9-for-14 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out seven assists. You also missed the Celtics using a highly efficient offensive attack to win 126-117. Which means you also missed Harden dropping Marcus Smart (emoji face goes here), then shimmying on an extremely important play that netted his team a grand total of zero points because the resulting wide-open three-pointer didn't get much closer to the rim than a sprawling Smart did.
Patriots Beat Writer Ben Volin Apologizes For Sharing Fake Mac Jones DM
Ben Volin apologizes for sharing a fake Mac Jones rumor he got via DM.
The Detroit Pistons Finally Have Hope
It was only 48 minutes and the Detroit Pistons needed all but all but 11.6 seconds of them to beat the reigning league-worst Orlando Magic at home. But it's also been one winning season since 2008. It's been zero playoff wins since the housing market crash. It's been a perpetual state of purgatory as the franchise accomplishes nothing, yet somehow accomplishes enough to not reload and build something worth building. So forgive fans desperate for rays of hope for getting a bit excited by a 1-0 record. Forgive them for delighting in stellar NBA debuts from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Forgive them for having a bit of pep in their step this morning because, for the first time in forever, there's real reason for long-term optimism in Motor City.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0