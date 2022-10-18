It was only 48 minutes and the Detroit Pistons needed all but all but 11.6 seconds of them to beat the reigning league-worst Orlando Magic at home. But it's also been one winning season since 2008. It's been zero playoff wins since the housing market crash. It's been a perpetual state of purgatory as the franchise accomplishes nothing, yet somehow accomplishes enough to not reload and build something worth building. So forgive fans desperate for rays of hope for getting a bit excited by a 1-0 record. Forgive them for delighting in stellar NBA debuts from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Forgive them for having a bit of pep in their step this morning because, for the first time in forever, there's real reason for long-term optimism in Motor City.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO