Arizona State Legislate group talks housing shortage with Verde Valley officials
Taking a nontraditional approach, the Arizona State Housing Supply Study Committee, a bipartisan group commissioned by the Arizona State Legislature, met in Sedona to discuss housing issues both in and around the Verde Valley during its tour of the state to explore housing concerns with local communities. Sedona city staff,...
In-N-Out is coming to Flagstaff, but it could be more than a year before it opens
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rumors are swirling in Coconino County about how you might soon be able to order “a double-double,” animal fries, and some old-fashioned style milkshakes. And yes, it’s true. In-N-Out is coming to town, but you might be waiting a while before you can indulge in a California-inspired burger.
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
Expect Showers and Possibly Snow in Flagstaff this Weekend
Weather.com - Flagstaff. This snow forecast can also be seen on the National Weather Site (NOAA):. This downturn in the weather for the Flagstaff weather area could also extend into Sunday night according to NOAA.
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
Two killed, one injured in Rimrock shooting
Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting at a party in Rim Rock Saturday night. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find a large group of people at a party with two people shot...
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
FENTANYL OVERDOSE LEADS TO CRASH AND ARREST
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Florentine Road and N. Golden Way for a single-vehicle accident with witnesses reporting the driver was unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an unresponsive male in the...
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
