Flagstaff, AZ

Sedona Red Rock News

Arizona State Legislate group talks housing shortage with Verde Valley officials

Taking a nontraditional approach, the Arizona State Housing Supply Study Committee, a bipartisan group commissioned by the Arizona State Legislature, met in Sedona to discuss housing issues both in and around the Verde Valley during its tour of the state to explore housing concerns with local communities. Sedona city staff,...
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter

Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home

CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12 News

19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area

Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Two killed, one injured in Rimrock shooting

Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting at a party in Rim Rock Saturday night. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find a large group of people at a party with two people shot...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

theprescotttimes.com

Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item

Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

