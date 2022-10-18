PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO