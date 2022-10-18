Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
One killed in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in South Bend. Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. At last check, police have not released the victim’s name.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
WNDU
Man sentenced to over 21 years for string of armed bank robberies in South Bend, Chicago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a man was sentenced to over 21 years for multiple armed bank robberies from South Bend to Chicago. Nahkomie Taylor, 31, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Taylor was then sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $12,155 in restitution.
WNDU
Coloma High School students help perform oil changes free of charge
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. Coloma High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with their CTE shop program to give back to the community while getting some experience under the hood. This is the first time the school has invited residents to their shop so...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
WNDU
South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday. Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon
If you’re interested, contact the Clerk of the Starke Circuit Court Bernadette Welter Manuel at 574-772-9160. With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, early voting is well underway. Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. City leaders say they hope this...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
rvbusiness.com
Elkhart Community Holds ‘Celebration of Life’ for Art Decio
Nearly two years after he passed away at the age of 90, legendary Elkhart businessman and philanthropist Arthur J. “Art” Decio’s family, friends and associates set aside a special moment yesterday morning (Oct. 19) to honor him in a pandemic-delayed “Celebration of Life” ceremony that culminated in the unveiling of a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, in downtown Elkhart.
WNDU
Berrien County seeking grant for Silver Beach playground improvements
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Parks Department is applying for a $1 million grant to fund playground improvements at Silver Beach County Park. According to county officials, the 30-year-old playground equipment is falling apart. It’s also not handicap accessible. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
WNDU
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s a sign that women could play a leading role in next month’s election. On Thursday, Indiana Democratic candidates went around the state signing what they call a “contract with women.”. In it, they pledge to restore a woman’s right to reproductive...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, and Habitat for Humanity fine-tuned a potential project Thursday that would help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. This project would help save families about $7,000 a year on housing costs...
abc57.com
Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
Comments / 0