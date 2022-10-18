ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

One killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in South Bend. Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. At last check, police have not released the victim’s name.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting

South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man sentenced to over 21 years for string of armed bank robberies in South Bend, Chicago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a man was sentenced to over 21 years for multiple armed bank robberies from South Bend to Chicago. Nahkomie Taylor, 31, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Taylor was then sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $12,155 in restitution.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Coloma High School students help perform oil changes free of charge

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. Coloma High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with their CTE shop program to give back to the community while getting some experience under the hood. This is the first time the school has invited residents to their shop so...
COLOMA, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy

ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Police have identified child found

Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday. Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon

If you’re interested, contact the Clerk of the Starke Circuit Court Bernadette Welter Manuel at 574-772-9160. With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, early voting is well underway. Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. City leaders say they hope this...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
rvbusiness.com

Elkhart Community Holds ‘Celebration of Life’ for Art Decio

Nearly two years after he passed away at the age of 90, legendary Elkhart businessman and philanthropist Arthur J. “Art” Decio’s family, friends and associates set aside a special moment yesterday morning (Oct. 19) to honor him in a pandemic-delayed “Celebration of Life” ceremony that culminated in the unveiling of a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, in downtown Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Berrien County seeking grant for Silver Beach playground improvements

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Parks Department is applying for a $1 million grant to fund playground improvements at Silver Beach County Park. According to county officials, the 30-year-old playground equipment is falling apart. It’s also not handicap accessible. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
LA PORTE, IN

