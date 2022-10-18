ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laportecounty.life

Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary

Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
GARY, IN
valpo.life

Indiana RDA Board Member Patrick Lyp never quits

General Counsel for the City of Valparaiso Patrick Lyp might not be a native of Northwest Indiana, but he works for this community every day. Since 1997, Lyp has been serving on local boards and in positions that support the infrastructure and activities that make Northwest Indiana an amazing place to live.
VALPARAISO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Bethune Preschoolers Learn STEM through Tree Planting Initiative

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation’s Bethune Early Childhood Development Center preschoolers spent the day assisting with the tree planting on school grounds. The Pre-K program partnered with The Wetlands Initiative, The Student Conservation Association, The U.S. Forest Service-CommuniTree, Audubon Great Lakes, and Lake County Parks and Recreation to plant dozens of trees in the back and front of the property, which is located at 2367 E. 21st Ave.
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now

(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
1470 WMBD

Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance

CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening   appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
MUNSTER, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso Community Schools graduation rate hits possible record

Valparaiso Community Schools is touting its highest graduation rate in recent memory. The graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year was 98.53 percent. Dr. Nick Allison, the assistant superintendent for secondary education, attributes the rate to a number of factors — including the district's alternative programming and regular monitoring of student data. "We can kind of tie it to some of the testing data that we also see out there, to start to get some of the early warning signs, along with talking to our middle schools about whether or not a student would make a great candidate for the alternative school coming into their freshman year, rather than waiting until junior or senior year, where they're so credit deficient that they can't make up the ground," Allison told the school board Thursday.
VALPARAISO, IN
indiana105.com

Much of Northwest Indiana Now in Moderate Drought

The latest USDA Drought Monitor shows portions of Northwest Indiana, including southern Lake and Porter and most of Newton and Jasper counties, are now in moderate drought. The southwestern corner of LaPorte County is also in the moderate drought category. The map released Thursday also now shows all of Indiana lacking in precipitation, with most areas one level below described as abnormally dry. Here is a link to see the current Indiana map .
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville Council adopts $46.5 million 2023 budget

The town of Merrillville plans to dip into its American Rescue Plan money to help balance the 2023 budget. The town council last week adopted a budget of just over $46.5 million dollars, a reduction of about $1.1 million from the initial proposal. Financial advisor Eric Cender said about $600,000...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
97ZOK

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Affordable Housing Plan Gaining Support

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County government could be sinking funds into combating the lack of affordable housing. On Wednesday night, the La Porte County Commissioners recommended approving spending $345,000 to subsidize a proposed development of twelve homes in Michigan City. Homeward Bound, a local organization, focused on...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Climate Prediction Center released its Winter Outlook

On Thursday, the CPC officially released its outlook for the 2022-23 Winter season. Based on many factors including an ongoing La Niña in the equatorial Pacific, and a vast area of abnormally warm water in the north Pacific, the CPC is forecasting below normal temps from the Pacific NW, across the northern Plains, to the western Great Lakes. Above normal temps are expected across the southern U.S from California to the Carolinas and extending along the East Coast to southern New England. Implications for the Chicago area:The Chicago area lies just outside the region of below normal temps, within a belt where readings are forecast to average near normal. The position and orientation of expected below and above normal belts lends credence to a forecast of above normal precipitation across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The mean jet stream position would lie in the transition zone (belt of near normal temps) between abnormal cold and abnormal warmth. This further suggests a mean storm track that would favor an above normal snowfall season.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy