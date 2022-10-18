Read full article on original website
Western Front
Temperature check: Bellingham’s growing hip-hop scene
With Bellingham's beloved music scene back in full swing, musicians and fans are looking for more ways to get involved. “I think it's more vibrant than ever,” said Patrick Roulete, department chair of the Western Washington University music department. Roulete explained how spirits in the music department have been...
Feeling spooky? Take a trip to one of these ‘haunted’ spots in Whatcom County
Here are some of paranormal phenomena instructor Matthew Thuney’s top local recommendations for taking a trip — to the other side.
Family of WWU student who died at Houston music festival settles lawsuit
HOUSTON — The family of Axel Acosta, the 21-year-old who loved rap music and traveled from Washington to attend Astroworld Festival in Houston, have settled a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the deadly event. Ten people died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November...
These pickleball courts at the Bellingham Armory are almost ready for dinking
The final step is to finish the striping on the courts.
Western Front
A mysteriously warm fall
This fall has been surprisingly warm with little rainfall, and although some might assume this is due to climate change, there is no trend to suggest this is the primary cause. These October days that have reached the mid-70s are likely just a weather fluke. Dr. Andrew Bach, professor of...
Western Front
What's up with Western’s parking?
Students trying to park in Western Washington University's C-lot this fall have been sharing a major issue: There are too many cars and not enough spots. Students pay $293 for an academic-year-long parking pass in the C-lot, and yet they still aren’t necessarily guaranteed a spot, as many of them are having trouble finding a place to park during peak class hours.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
A Bellingham hot sauce is named grand world champion, here’s where you can try it
The local hot sauce company is the first Pacific Northwest company to earn the title, and makes eight hot sauces.
Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints
Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.
q13fox.com
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday
Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 19, 2022
WHATCOM — More than 1.3 million Washington residents have signed up to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual earthquake drill.
Rain washes away smoke as weather cools down this weekend
After thick smoke clogged the skies, stifling Seattleites’ lungs with unhealthy air, the haze that has been hanging over the city for the past few weeks is starting to clear. The air quality is improved for most of the area Friday morning, according to the Washington Smoke Blog, with...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
Bellingham company wins contract to build university marine research vessel
The boat features a specific design meant to break up wave action and improve comfort for those aboard the vessel.
Concerned with Bellingham’s fair housing practices? Now’s your chance to comment
An assessment is designed to identify fair housing issues, determine the factors that significantly contribute to those issues and develop a strategy to reduce them.
Have you seen this ship in Bellingham’s harbor? Here’s what it’s doing
The 581-foot-long vessel is expected to be here for at least a week.
Lake Stevens High School evacuates due to bomb threat
Lake Stevens High School has been evacuated because of a bomb threat. The district said all students and staff are safe, but they are not being released from school, and parents should not come to campus. Police and other emergency teams are conducting a sweep of the school. The school...
