Walhalla, SC

WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — SLED is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Easley, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The incident began Wednesday just before 6 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to a fight on Latham Street, according to Chief Deputy Chuck James with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
EASLEY, SC
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Crews carry worker freed from trench collapse to ambulance

Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg School District 5 discusses trench collapse at Byrnes...
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

72-year-old man killed in Oconee Co. fire

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an elderly man died following a fire near Westminster. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a camper on Robert Grant Drive. Alfred Kelly, 72, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina...
WESTMINSTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
wspa.com

Man stabbed to death outside Walhalla home

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was stabbed to death Monday night outside of his Walhalla home. Police said the stabbing happened outside of a home on Moore Avenue in Walhalla. They responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday night. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said 43-year-old Terrance...
