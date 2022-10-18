Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend over vehicle in Greenville Co.
A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a fight over a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing
Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday night in Walhalla.
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
WYFF4.com
'I wasn't going with him': Upstate veteran recalls frightening involvement in officer involved shooting
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate veteran recalls his frightening involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Pickens Co. Wednesday night. It started as a normal evening for Isaiah McKinney. "I was on my way home from work coming from 123 and I turned onto kay drive. When I got...
1 dead, 1 arrested in Laurens Co. assault
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident on the 20000 block of Highway 221 North Sunday night in reference to an altercation.
WYFF4.com
Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
Deputies: Man had child in car during chase that injured Laurens officer
A police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a crash which happened during a chase in Laurens.
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — SLED is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Easley, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The incident began Wednesday just before 6 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to a fight on Latham Street, according to Chief Deputy Chuck James with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Crews carry worker freed from trench collapse to ambulance
Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg School District 5 discusses trench collapse at Byrnes...
Suspect shot by police, SLED investigating
EASLEY — A 26-year-old Easley man is dead following a use of force incident with Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Sheriff
FOX Carolina
72-year-old man killed in Oconee Co. fire
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an elderly man died following a fire near Westminster. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a camper on Robert Grant Drive. Alfred Kelly, 72, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
wspa.com
Man stabbed to death outside Walhalla home
WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was stabbed to death Monday night outside of his Walhalla home. Police said the stabbing happened outside of a home on Moore Avenue in Walhalla. They responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday night. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said 43-year-old Terrance...
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Man charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
