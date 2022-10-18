Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Navigating the Alternative Identifier Landscape with Café Media
From cohorts to probabilistic IDs, the exploding landscape around identity tech solutions shows no signs of slowing down, despite further extensions to Chrome’s deprecation of cookies. Ad buyers who might be digging in their heels are looking to their partners for guidance. Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media, joined Adweek’s general manager of events Matt Steinmetz at Publishing Week for a discussion about the lay of the identifier landscape, the solutions gaining pace with marketers and the pitfalls to watch out for.
AdWeek
Your Brand's 'Net Zero' Claims Are Nothing but Hot Air to Consumers
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Terms like “net zero” and “carbon neutral” are becoming more commonplace in advertising as companies seek to promote their climate credentials. So much so that a recent pop song adopted 120 “green” slogans as lyrics to prove the point.
AdWeek
Uber Puts Retail Media on Wheels
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Uber is the latest brand make the most of its first-party data by riding the rising wave of retail media.
AdWeek
Ad Spend Growth Dims as CMOs Try to Keep the Lights On
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Soaring energy bills, squeezed interest rates, a cost of living crisis and global geopolitical uncertainty are having a significant impact on the money chief marketing officers have at their disposal.
AdWeek
British Broadcaster Sky's Influencer Lead Joins Dentsu UK's Gleam Futures
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. British broadcaster Sky’s group director of influencers Melanie Kentish is to join Dentsu Creative UK’s talent management and influencer marketing practice Gleam Futures, which connects some of the nation’s best known social media personalities with advertisers.
AdWeek
Accenture Song Names Adam Kerj as First CCO for Europe
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Accenture Song, the organization created early this year following the integration of most of the consultancy’s creative agencies, has named Adam Kerj as its chief creative officer for Europe and promoted senior leaders Jon Wilkins and Liz Wilson into newly created roles.
AdWeek
Procter & Gamble Pulls Back on Marketing Spend
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. After many months of companies dealing with higher costs and consumers struggling with inflated prices for everyday goods and services, Procter & Gamble trimmed its marketing spend during its most recent quarter.
AdWeek
The Future of Commerce and Identifying New Revenue Opportunities
The pandemic and a series of technological advances have fundamentally changed how consumers shop and what they spend their money on. Publishers, eager to capitalize on the rise of digital commerce, have embraced new formats in hopes of benefiting from the shift. On top of expanding their offerings, they’re making bold investments to future-proof this side of their businesses.
AdWeek
Netflix to Launch ‘Paid Sharing’ in 2023 In Effort to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix detailed plans to crack down on password sharing in the next year. “Paid sharing” will enable users to move their Netflix profile into their own account, starting in early 2023. An “extra member” sub-account profile will soon be available for users who share accounts, enabling account owners to pay for family and friends.
AdWeek
Ford Picks Wieden+Kennedy as Its Global Agency Partner for Creative and Brand Strategy
Wieden+Kennedy is increasing its global remit with Ford after the brand cut back its scope of work for its former global creative partner BBDO. The independent agency will serve as Ford’s global partner for creative and brand strategy, Adweek has learned.
AdWeek
A Nonprofit Is Shedding Light on Unhealthy Digital Relationships With a Series of PSAs
Texting and others forms of digital communication play a vital role in relationships these days, but some teens and young adults don’t have the tools to recognize signs of emotional abuse that can happen on these platforms. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Tiffany Moustakas. Tiffany...
AdWeek
Amazon's Wondery Launches True Crime Billboard and Facebook Group
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Amazon podcast hub Wondery is going out-of-home with a campaign aimed at true crime podcast lovers. The Times Square billboard, part of the...
AdWeek
As a CEO, Should You 'Shitpost?'
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch.
AdWeek
In Pursuit of IP With The Atlantic
Smart publishers know the value of their brand and how to monetize that across multiple routes, from auctioning off archive content as NFTs to expanding franchises from hit YouTube series to condiments. The Atlantic’s Nick Thompson, chief executive officer, and Candace Montgomery, senior vice president, and general manager of the AtlanticLive, sat down for a chat with senior media reporter Mark Stenberg during Adweek’s Publishing Week to share how they navigate the often-challenging conversations around today’s digital formats, including which make the most sense to expand into.
AdWeek
The Great Fail: How LulaRoe Leggings Stretched the Law
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Several legal cases were pending when a class-action lawsuit led by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was...
AdWeek
Overcoming ‘Data Desperation’ As the Deprecation of the Third-Party Cookie Looms
The digital privacy landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, forcing publishers to exist in a constant state of experimentation. Condé Nast (CN) has navigated these new contours of digital advertising while simultaneously reinventing itself for the modern era. Pamela Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer at Condé Nast, joined Adweek’s senior media reporter Mark Stenberg at Publishing Week to discuss how the publishing giant has balanced the needs of brands with the privacy of readers through a multi-pronged approach.
Comments / 0