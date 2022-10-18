Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionWORD PLAY MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Paving of Three Municipal Parking Lots
Please be advised that the City of Newburgh will be paving three municipal parking lots beginning on October 24, 2022, through October 27, 2022. The Delano-Hitch parking lot, the parking lot at 172 Van Ness Street and the parking lot at 110 Grand Street will be temporarily closed for milling and paving during this time.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown faces algal bloom in main reservoir
MIDDLETOWN – DPW crews in Middletown had to snap into action quickly this week when an algae bloom was found in the Monhagen Reservoir, the city’s main feeder water source. The discovery was made on Wednesday with crews switching over to the Highland Reservoir. While the city was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arlington Fire District criticized for firehouse renovation process
ARLINGTON – Members of the Board of the Arlington Fire District did not use competitive methods to renovate leased firehouse space and did not adequately oversee leasehold agreements for renovations, according to an audit by the State Comptroller’s Office. The review found that district officials approved a lease...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration
ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
Car Hauler Collides With CSX Train In Clarkstown
A car hauler was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley after the driver pulled onto one of the tracks, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, in West Nyack on Pineview Road. According to Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters, when...
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight
Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car
If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft
NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
New Photos from Attempted Murder Suspect’s Car Crash in Newburgh
I-84 was closed in Newburgh, NY earlier this week after a simple report of "police activity". The story soon became even more serious, with reports that the crash was caused by a fleeing attempted murder suspect driving the wrong way down the multi-lane interstate. New photos and witness reports help paint a clearer picture.
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
Police: Cooking oil stolen from Red Hook restaurant
A Yonkers trio was arrested on Wednesday, after allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from the Jaeger House Restaurant in Red Hook.
News 12
Village of Goshen institutes Halloween curfew for Oct. 28 - Nov. 1
The Village of Goshen is hoping to cut down on tricks this Halloween by instituting a curfew to keep little monsters in their crypts after hours. Trick-or-treaters will have to head back to their respective haunted houses by 8 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 28, until Tuesday, Nov. 1. The cursed...
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly man stabbed in gas station robbery
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 74-year-old man sustained what has been described as a serious wound when he stabbed at mid-morning on Thursday in the Town of Wallkill. It occurred on Route 302 by a gas station and a Route 17 ramp. The suspect fled toward Crawford. Police and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
