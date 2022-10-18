ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Paving of Three Municipal Parking Lots

Please be advised that the City of Newburgh will be paving three municipal parking lots beginning on October 24, 2022, through October 27, 2022. The Delano-Hitch parking lot, the parking lot at 172 Van Ness Street and the parking lot at 110 Grand Street will be temporarily closed for milling and paving during this time.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown faces algal bloom in main reservoir

MIDDLETOWN – DPW crews in Middletown had to snap into action quickly this week when an algae bloom was found in the Monhagen Reservoir, the city’s main feeder water source. The discovery was made on Wednesday with crews switching over to the Highland Reservoir. While the city was...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arlington Fire District criticized for firehouse renovation process

ARLINGTON – Members of the Board of the Arlington Fire District did not use competitive methods to renovate leased firehouse space and did not adequately oversee leasehold agreements for renovations, according to an audit by the State Comptroller’s Office. The review found that district officials approved a lease...
ARLINGTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration

ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Car Hauler Collides With CSX Train In Clarkstown

A car hauler was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley after the driver pulled onto one of the tracks, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, in West Nyack on Pineview Road. According to Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters, when...
CLARKSTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car

If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft

NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Village of Goshen institutes Halloween curfew for Oct. 28 - Nov. 1

The Village of Goshen is hoping to cut down on tricks this Halloween by instituting a curfew to keep little monsters in their crypts after hours. Trick-or-treaters will have to head back to their respective haunted houses by 8 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 28, until Tuesday, Nov. 1. The cursed...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Elderly man stabbed in gas station robbery

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 74-year-old man sustained what has been described as a serious wound when he stabbed at mid-morning on Thursday in the Town of Wallkill. It occurred on Route 302 by a gas station and a Route 17 ramp. The suspect fled toward Crawford. Police and...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

