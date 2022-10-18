Read full article on original website
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
WWLP 22News
Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Double Homicide on Halloween,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
wglc.net
Police arrive at surprise sting operation
Police arrived at a $1.5 million home in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to evict a man who has been squatting there for two years. After they arrived, a woman named Rorie Woods arrived with an SUV towing several bee hive boxes. She tipped one of the boxes over and smashed the lid making the bees aggressive and they attacked the officers. She was arrested while still wearing her beekeeper’s outfit and faces charges for assault and battery by means of a “dangerous weapon”.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
How to reduce the heating bill this winter
While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
thebrockvoice.com
Suspect charged following fire in downtown Uxbridge
A suspect has been charged following a fire in downtown Uxbridge last month. According to the DRPS, officers determined a fire at an apartment complex on Brock Street West was intentionally set on Sept. 21. Tylor Bain, 28, of Uxbridge, was charged with arson with disregard for human life. He...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
iheart.com
Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom
An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
66-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Charged In 3-Car Crash That Sent 2 To Worcester Hospital: Cops
A 66-year-old woman is being blamed for a three-car crash along Grafton Street in Worcester Wednesday that left two people with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities believe Lindora DaSilva failed to stop her car at the corner of Standish and Grafton Street just before 3:30 p.m. and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford Fusion, police said. The impact threw DaSilva's Honda into the side of a Lexus.
