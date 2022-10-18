ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
WWLP 22News

Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
ATHOL, MA
wglc.net

Police arrive at surprise sting operation

Police arrived at a $1.5 million home in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to evict a man who has been squatting there for two years. After they arrived, a woman named Rorie Woods arrived with an SUV towing several bee hive boxes. She tipped one of the boxes over and smashed the lid making the bees aggressive and they attacked the officers. She was arrested while still wearing her beekeeper’s outfit and faces charges for assault and battery by means of a “dangerous weapon”.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thebrockvoice.com

Suspect charged following fire in downtown Uxbridge

A suspect has been charged following a fire in downtown Uxbridge last month. According to the DRPS, officers determined a fire at an apartment complex on Brock Street West was intentionally set on Sept. 21. Tylor Bain, 28, of Uxbridge, was charged with arson with disregard for human life. He...
UXBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
WILMINGTON, MA
iheart.com

Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom

An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Charged In 3-Car Crash That Sent 2 To Worcester Hospital: Cops

A 66-year-old woman is being blamed for a three-car crash along Grafton Street in Worcester Wednesday that left two people with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities believe Lindora DaSilva failed to stop her car at the corner of Standish and Grafton Street just before 3:30 p.m. and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford Fusion, police said. The impact threw DaSilva's Honda into the side of a Lexus.
WORCESTER, MA

