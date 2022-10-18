ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
ecori.org

Battles Over Water Rights, Land Use Likely to Become More Common

HOPKINTON, R.I. — A proposed amendment that would have allowed residentially zoned properties to host commercial water wells failed at a recent Town Council meeting. All five members of the council voted this week against the zoning change, sought by Thomas Byrnes, the owner of land on Ashaway Road who has been seeking to sell water from the well on his property.
HOPKINTON, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport

(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir

SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season. Chase, who has been making maple syrup...
SCITUATE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOT wins Climate Challenge Award for its proposal to use permeable pavement on North Road in Jamestown

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it has been chosen to receive $312,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as one of 35 participants in the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Climate Challenge Initiative. The Climate Challenge Initiative provides funding, training, and technical assistance to...
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
WARWICK, RI
speedonthewater.com

‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging

On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
BRISTOL, RI
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportthisweek.com

Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization

A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

