WTOP
Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year
Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
WTOP
FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women’s World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected,...
WTOP
Newcastle plans Saudi Arabia trip during World Cup break
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom’s green and white colors. The Saudi-owned club said Friday it will hold a training camp in the Middle Eastern country during the break for the World Cup in early December, less than a year after its first trip there.
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
