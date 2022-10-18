ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year

Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected,...
Newcastle plans Saudi Arabia trip during World Cup break

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom’s green and white colors. The Saudi-owned club said Friday it will hold a training camp in the Middle Eastern country during the break for the World Cup in early December, less than a year after its first trip there.

