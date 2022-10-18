ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ithaca Voice

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Op-Ed: In support of Bangs Ambulance Workers United

This is an op-ed written by Jasmine Myrick, a former Bangs employee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. What is your first thought when you think of an ambulance? Some people think of flashing lights, or the sounds...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to address medical concerns

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison announced at Tuesday’s legislature meeting that he will be stepping down from the governing body. Granison, who was first elected to represent the Third District during a wave of new legislature membership in 2017 and was reelected in 2021, said his resignation will take effect on Oct. 31. His announcement, made while flanked by family members, was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow legislators.
wskg.org

Ithaca could cut funding from several long-vacant police officer positions

The City of Ithaca may temporarily cut funding from seven vacant police officer positions in next year’s budget. There are currently 15 police officer positions that are funded but unfilled, some for over a year. When the city funds a police officer position, it must budget for 10 years of salary for that officer.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cayuga Medical Center receives cardiac expertise recognition

ITHACA, N.Y.—The American College of Cardiology recognized Cayuga Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain and heart attack symptoms. As a member of Cayuga Health, CMC was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) and Resuscitation by the...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
upstate.edu

Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
HORNELL, NY
rewind1077.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville cuts farming permit fee by $700

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortlandville has chopped the cost of a farming permit fee. Town officials recently reduced the site plan application fee to $50 for farm uses. The previous cost was $750. The change came about after an owner of roosters was concerned with the fee. Elsewhere in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care

Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
BATH, NY
whcuradio.com

Death reported in Ithaca gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy