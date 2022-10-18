Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: In support of Bangs Ambulance Workers United
This is an op-ed written by Jasmine Myrick, a former Bangs employee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. What is your first thought when you think of an ambulance? Some people think of flashing lights, or the sounds...
Bath Schools Superintendent to retire after 10 years
The school said the BOE and GST BOCES will work together to find a new superintendent to start in July 2023.
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to address medical concerns
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison announced at Tuesday’s legislature meeting that he will be stepping down from the governing body. Granison, who was first elected to represent the Third District during a wave of new legislature membership in 2017 and was reelected in 2021, said his resignation will take effect on Oct. 31. His announcement, made while flanked by family members, was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow legislators.
Tompkins County Legislator Resigns to Fight Cancer
A new Tompkins County legislator is being sought to represent the City of Ithaca, parts of Cornell University’s north campus and upper Collegetown, and parts of the South Hill and Belle Sherman neighborhoods as Henry Granison has announced he will be stepping down. The Democrat is resigning October 31...
wskg.org
Ithaca could cut funding from several long-vacant police officer positions
The City of Ithaca may temporarily cut funding from seven vacant police officer positions in next year’s budget. There are currently 15 police officer positions that are funded but unfilled, some for over a year. When the city funds a police officer position, it must budget for 10 years of salary for that officer.
Cayuga Medical Center receives cardiac expertise recognition
ITHACA, N.Y.—The American College of Cardiology recognized Cayuga Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain and heart attack symptoms. As a member of Cayuga Health, CMC was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) and Resuscitation by the...
As budget season winds down, suspension of heat tax fails to gain support
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tuesday’s meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature was a relatively brief affair compared to some recent meetings, as budget season winds down and other business gradually comes to the forefront. October’s second meeting consisted of a vote on budget amendments, further progress on the Public Health...
Joly aims to remain chief of Ithaca Police Department
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’s been nearly a year and a half since former Ithaca Police Department Chief Dennis Nayor stepped down from his position, and Deputy Chief John Joly stepped in as Acting Chief. Now, Joly aims to continue in the job. On Monday he became the first...
Community groups raise objections over Aguirre-Torres’ departure from City Hall
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two letters to the editors, featuring dozens of signatures, have developed over the last two weeks since the sudden resignation of Luis Aguirre-Torres, the outgoing Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca. The letters, one written by the Latino Civic Association (LCA) and a separate one signed...
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk
The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
rewind1077.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
whcuradio.com
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville cuts farming permit fee by $700
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortlandville has chopped the cost of a farming permit fee. Town officials recently reduced the site plan application fee to $50 for farm uses. The previous cost was $750. The change came about after an owner of roosters was concerned with the fee. Elsewhere in...
wellsvillesun.com
Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care
Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
