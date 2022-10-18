Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
KETV.com
Nonprofit group surprises dad with new car after wife dies in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — It was a big surprise for Adam Johnson and it left him speechless. Friday, the nonprofit Chariots 4 Hope gifted Johnson with a new car. "I don't know, a warm sensation came over me. It's good to know that there are still good poeple out there," Johnson said.
Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday
According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.
KETV.com
Crashes near northwest Omaha intersection prompt city changes
OMAHA, Neb. — The city's traffic engineer says too many vehicles may have caused crashes in northwest Omaha. A homeowner who lives near 129th and Fort Streets can hear crashes from her backyard. With every thud, Shelly Swolley fears someone got hurt at 129th and Fort Streets. "Somebody could...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
KETV.com
Vehicle fire causes billowing smoke on I-80 near Gretna
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A vehicle fire near the Interstate 80 Gretna exit caused billowing smoke in the air Thursday morning. The fire happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 432 on I-80. Sarpy County officials say no one was injured and the fire was put out around...
KETV.com
Wanted suspect arrested for shooting that injured two people in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Omaha for a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. Dylan James Everett Olsen was wanted by Bellevue police for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in South Omaha parking lot involved in cutting in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police believe the cutting at 3404 N 105th Plaza is related to the body of a man found at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the South Omaha parking lot...
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
KETV.com
14-year-old boy in critical condition, four suspects in custody after stabbing Tuesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 2:45 p.m., a fight broke out near Ames Avenue and Wayne Lowden Avenue, according to law enforcement. Authorities said the 14-year-old was stabbed and transported to Nebraska Medical...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest fifth teen connected to carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested a fifth teen in connection with a carjacking and shooting. The carjacking turned shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 12 near Spring Lake Park. Officers said the group of teenagers stole a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint, then shot at a different vehicle.
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
WOWT
14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition. Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured. Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken...
KETV.com
Death of 32-year-old man determined to be self defense, according to Nebraska State Patrol
OAKLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators determined Ryan Schuman, who was shot to death in Oakland on Sept. 27, died from an act of self-defense. Law enforcement said they responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue. According to on-scene...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue discusses personnel shortages
STANTON, Neb. – First responders in Stanton met Tuesday night to discuss emergency personnel and equipment…and how to get more of both. The Stanton Volunteer Fire Department held its monthly meeting, at which conversations were held about the department’s need for additional EMTs. County and city officials...
KETV.com
'He was everything to me': Superior shooting victim's wife reflects on a year of loss
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday marks one year since the gunman opened fire at a grain complex in Superior, Nebraska. The shooting killed two people. The Nebraska State Patrol said Max Hoskinson, 61, was fired earlier in the day on October 21, 2021, from Agrex Elevator. Investigators said he then went back with a gun and started shooting.
KETV.com
Bellevue police seeking 22-year-old man in relation to shooting that injured two people
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are seeking a 22-year-old man in relation to a shooting that injured two people early Wednesday morning. Dylan James Everett Olsen is wanted for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to authorities.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
