Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Short-handed Lafayette High suffers district loss to Barbe Bucs

Lafayette was unable to overcome injuries and defensive and special-teams penalties in their 40-17 loss to Barbe on Thursday night. Lafayette High has lost three games in a row, falling to 4-4 and 2-4 in District 3-5A and jeopardizing a spot in the playoffs, coach Cedric Figaro said. “I mean,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas, Cecilia square off with District 5-4A crown on the line

For the past three seasons, Opelousas High School lost to Teurlings Catholic and gone on to finish the regular season with a non-winning record. That includes losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season. It happened again this year in a season-opening 32-14 loss...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville, Erath square off in critical District 5-3A parish showdown

Abbeville High School is striving to stay unbeaten in District 5-3A play and topple a Vermilion Parish rival Erath to boot on Friday. With a win Friday, the Wildcats (5-2 1-0) could set up a home showdown against reigning district champion St. Martinville (3-4, 1-0). Last year, St. Martinville edged...
ABBEVILLE, LA
1037thegame.com

STM, Teurlings Catholic sit atop latest Class 4A Poll

Others receiving votes: Parkway 18, Byrd 17, East St. John 16, Carencro 12, Southside 6, Archbishop Rummel 2, Scotlandville 2. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 17, Northwood-Shreveport 11, Plaquemine 3, Leesville 3, Huntington 3, Franklin Parish 1, Archbishop Shaw 1. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (9) 6-1 2) E.D. White...
LAFAYETTE, LA
High School Football PRO

Arnaudville, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Arnaudville, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Breaux Bridge High School football team will have a game with Beau Chene High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Q&A: New LSU Basketball coach at SEC Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season, the SEC Tipoff returned to the Grand Bohemian Hotel and all 14 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams went through the events of the day on Wednesday like it had never been missed. LSU was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lhspennant.org

LHS Alumni: Chase Wright Rising Star

Approximately 200-400 students graduate from LHS each year. Each one of those individuals are searching for their future career, whether that be in the business realm, becoming a future educator, or becoming an orchestra conductor. Chase Wright was a LHS graduate in 2015. He is now becoming a rising star in the country music industry.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Port Arthur News

Memorial Marching Heat celebrates 14th Battle of the Bands win

Memorial High School Marching Heat is celebrating a 14th consecutive Battle of the Bands win following the Northwest Battle of the Bands in Opelousas, Louisiana. Band Director Alex Frazier took to social media with the results of the competition. The squad earned first place Grand Champion, first place twirlers, first...
OPELOUSAS, LA
999ktdy.com

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
CROWLEY, LA
Eunice News

Students of the Month at Eunice Elementary

Students of the Month for September at Eunice Elementary were recognized. In front, from left, are Niklaus Geraci, Lane Ceasar, Tantlee Jurls and Aviona Pitre. In back, from left, are Harmony Batiste, Markaylah Turner, Bailey White, Vindarious Gallow, Sophia Garcia, Elena Lejeune and Markhy Turner. (Submitted photo)
EUNICE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA

