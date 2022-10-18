Read full article on original website
WLUC
Iron County senior center renovates roof with help of community
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center has needed a new roof for several years. After three years of fundraising, the project is nearly complete. “The roof was in terrible condition,” said Neil Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Maintenance Manager. “As far as viewing it from the street, it looked terrible.”
WLUC
NMU Hospitality Management program gets new space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 20 years Northern Michigan University’s Hospitality Management program is getting a new home. Formerly in the NMU Jacobetti Center, it has officially moved to the second floor of the Northern Center. NMU Hospitality Professor Loganne Glendening said the increased visibility in this new location will benefit the students.
WLUC
Marquette Township DDA hears public input at open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Downtown Development Authority hosted an open house about its downtown development plan. Jason McCarthy, the Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator, led the short presentation Thursday on the DDA development plan. The plan contains a number of projects including non-motorized path connectors,...
WLUC
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
WLUC
Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
WLUC
Keweenaw Family Resource Center holds fall costume party in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Family Resource Center in Houghton hosted a fall costume party Thursday evening. Parents and their kids dressed up in a variety of costumes to join in on the fun. “We’ve been planning it for the last couple of weeks,” said KFRC Family Engagement Specialist...
WLUC
Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan University, as attendees met for Grow and Lead’s 17th annual nonprofit conference. Grow and Lead is a nonprofit dedicated to helping other U.P. organizations and CEO Amy Quinn said this event serves many...
WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
WLUC
Escanaba preschool sparks children’s interests while learning
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From restaurants to weather, students at an Escanaba preschool are learning all about the real world. With new themes every week, educators can start to get kids curious about their surroundings. This week, the theme is the weather. “We are being creative, imaginative. We want kids...
WLUC
Pints For Polio 2022 in Marquette County to raise awareness, donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event aiming to raise awareness and donations for polio research is set take place this Friday across Marquette County. Marquette Rotary, Marquette West Rotary, and the Marquette Breakfast Rotary clubs are collaborating for this annual “Pints For Polio” fundraiser. Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating Marquette County businesses on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2:00 p.m. to close raises $0.25 to help eradicate polio. The money raised is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.
WLUC
Pints for Polio happening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars across Marquette County are raising awareness and funds for polio research. Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating businesses raises $0.25 to help cure polio. The money is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.
WLUC
GINCC to host annual Oktoberfest Gala and silent auction
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its 12th annual Oktoberfest Gala later this month. The gala is a major fundraiser for the non-profit chamber of commerce which works to promote economic growth and support businesses on the west end of Marquette County.
WLUC
Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause. The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Marquette at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
Surplus Outlet in Houghton celebrates 60 years of business
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Located on Shelden Avenue in Houghton, Surplus Outlet is celebrating its 60th anniversary in business. As an outdoor retailer, the business focuses on selling jackets, boots and other outdoor goods. “We’re focused on outdoor lifestyles,” said Co-Owner Connie Gaff. “And a little bit of everything from...
WLUC
Feeding America stopping in Marquette Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested that anyone picking up items remain in their vehicle.
WLUC
Miners Beach staircase damaged in storm
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The main staircase at Miners Beach was damaged in storms this week. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore posted on Facebook that the staircase is closed until further notice. To access the beach, use the staircases on either the west or east ends. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore asks...
WLUC
Superior Central Schools hosts suicide prevention assembly
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school hosted an assembly about mental health Thursday. Kevin Hines is a filmmaker, storyteller, and motivational speaker. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 25 people to survive the jump. Hines now travels the world to share his story and promote hope, healing and recovery. He spoke to middle and high schoolers at Superior Central Schools about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.
WLUC
Houghton Elementary School rocks out with ‘Rock Your School Day’ event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Elementary School rocked out with students for their ‘Rock Your School Day’ event. Students were welcomed to school Friday morning with live music, a red carpet and paparazzi. This is the second year holding the event after a successful first year. “Last...
