TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Deseret News

Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item

For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
WMTW

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant

Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
disneyfoodblog.com

See Which McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Are Being Listed for $300K(!!) Online

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!

