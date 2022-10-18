Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
21 Menu Items That Restaurant Workers Say They Would Never Order For Themselves
I'll never look at spicy tuna rolls the same way 😔.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
I used to work at JCPenney – there’s a secret room in stores that most employees don’t know about
YOU might think you know your favorite store's layout by heart, but guess again. According to a man who used to work at a major American retailer, some stores have major secrets hiding in plain sight. Indiana-based TikTok user Han was strolling through his local JCPenney when he remembered a...
I work at McDonald’s & there’s a request that customers make which is so annoying & drives all the staff absolutely mad
FAST food giant McDonald's has added five new items to its menu, including mini potato waffles and a new McFlurry, but if you have plans to head down to your local any time soon, you’ll need to listen up. The restaurant chain is a favourite of many Brits, but...
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
Three clearance finds at Walmart for as low as 75 cents that you can’t pass up
1. Lunch Bag - 75 cents. Dealswithnat2 found a big markdown by scanning AZ Lunch bags. Bags were found in blue, grey and strawberry colors. All were knocked down to just 75 cents. By comparison, AZ lunch bags start at over $8 on Walmart's website. 2. Camo Bean Bag Chair-...
disneyfoodblog.com
See Which McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Are Being Listed for $300K(!!) Online
If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!
Comments / 0