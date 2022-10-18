ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out

The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
Whiskey Riff

Billy Strings Honors The Great Bill Monroe With Cover Of “Uncle Pen”

Billy Strings is phenomenal at covering artists that play a significant role in curating the sound that he has today. If there is one thing Strings is good at (other than being able to jam for hours with his band after a song effortlessly), it’s honoring the greats that came before him. One of those is the iconic mandolin player and bluegrass artist, the “Father of Bluegrass,” Bill Monroe. Written about his uncle, Pendleton Vandiver, the tune “Uncle Pen” was […] The post Billy Strings Honors The Great Bill Monroe With Cover Of “Uncle Pen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy