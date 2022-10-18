Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out
The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Reese Witherspoon’s Comments That She Doesn’t Look Like Daughter Ava (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe is giving his two cents, reacting to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s recent comments that she doesn’t think she looks like their daughter, Ava, despite everyone calling them twins!. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Ryan said, “What I get a lot lately is they think...
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
Billy Strings Honors The Great Bill Monroe With Cover Of “Uncle Pen”
Billy Strings is phenomenal at covering artists that play a significant role in curating the sound that he has today. If there is one thing Strings is good at (other than being able to jam for hours with his band after a song effortlessly), it’s honoring the greats that came before him. One of those is the iconic mandolin player and bluegrass artist, the “Father of Bluegrass,” Bill Monroe. Written about his uncle, Pendleton Vandiver, the tune “Uncle Pen” was […] The post Billy Strings Honors The Great Bill Monroe With Cover Of “Uncle Pen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
