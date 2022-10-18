ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Judge orders cease and desist against striking Haverhill teachers, school cancelled for 3rd day

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
HAVERHILL, Mass. — As teachers worked the picket lines Tuesday, an Essex County Superior Court judge ordered the teachers back into the classroom just over an hour before the Haverhill school district cancelled its third straight day of classes.

Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang issued a temporary restraining order that instructed striking teachers back to work, writing in the order that the city’s 8,000 students would suffer immediate and irreparable harm if the order was not issued.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Lang also issued a cease and desist order, requiring union leadership to stop any action condoning or inducing the work stoppage.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. the Haverhill School System Superintendent announced that classes would be cancelled Wednesday, the third straight day school doors would be shuttered to students.

Teacher strikes violate Massachusetts law.

In a Tuesday morning hearing, Lang told the Haverhill Education Association, “I’m not a mediator. I’m here to enforce a crystal-clear statute.”

A lawyer representing the Haverhill School Committee told the court that they are nowhere close to a deal with the HEA as the third day of the strike looms large.

According to a statement from the Haverhill School Committee, the two sides met for over four hours Tuesday but were unable to bridge a gap in contract.

The state urged Lang to consider contempt violation and sanctions against the teachers to get them back in the classroom. Lang then told the union that this would be the last chance to end the strike without “coercive sanctions.”

Lang made it clear that he “fully expects” to file a preliminary injection against the striking teachers at some point Tuesday.

The HEA voted to strike Friday over issues of salary, class size, school safety and racial justice.

Teachers in Haverhill make about $10,000 less than the state average. The school district has offered teachers raises totaling $20 million over three years, but Scott Wood of the Haverhill School Committee said they are asking for more.

“Let me be clear about what that means if we give them exactly what they are asking for. That means massive layoffs throughout the district. That means user fees for students to play sports,” Wood explained.

Striking teachers in Malden returned to school Tuesday after reaching a deal on new contracts Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

WHAV

Schools Stay Closed as Haverhill Teachers and City Reach Agreement on Pay, But Other Obstacles Remain

Haverhill schools again close to students Thursday despite both sides reporting significant progress, particularly on teacher salaries, but disagreeing on internal protocols for discussing student safety. Haverhill School Committee Negotiations Chairman Scott W. Wood Jr. said agreement on money was reached. “The Haverhill School Committee has accepted the union’s financial...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Haverhill teachers "don't care" about fines as strike enters third day

HAVERHILL - Haverhill teachers did not return to school Wednesday morning, violating a court order to end their strike and extending it to a third day.An Essex Superior Court judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday ordering striking teachers to cease and desist and get back to class by 9 a.m. Wednesday. The judge said if they continue, they will be held in contempt of court and could face fines or jail time."We've been preparing for this for 20 years. Our reserves for this and any strike fines are not phasing us at all. We are ready for the long haul,"...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Migrants wind up in Methuen hotel, unbeknownst to the mayor

METHUEN, Mass. — It is dated, tired and in need of patch and paint. The Days Hotel has certainly seen better days, but suddenly it’s in the spotlight. Last Friday, the state settled about a dozen migrant families into the hotel — approximately fifty people in all, including several children. Just one problem: nobody told the mayor — nor the city council.
METHUEN, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Town of Reading dealing with trash backup

READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
READING, MA
Tufts Daily

BREAKING: Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses

Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar disclosed the presence of offensive graffiti around Tufts campuses in an email sent to the Tufts community on Wednesday. The email cited a series of incidents involving the defacement of public spaces, including “[d]erogatory and crude” graffiti on the School of Museum of Fine Arts campus found in the last few weeks. Members of the community have also found a hate symbol on the Medford/Somerville campus and vulgar imagery in the Joyce Cummings Center and the School of Engineering.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

