Market skepticism surrounding Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter is back amid concerns that the deal may come under government scrutiny. The stock dropped 4.7% to $49.90, falling further away from the $54.20 offer and putting the deal's arbitrage spread at the widest level in one week. The move came after Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration is mulling whether the U.S. should subject some of the billionaire's ventures, including the deal for the social media company, to national security reviews.

21 HOURS AGO