MySanAntonio

Two bright spots in a cooling housing market

Surging mortgage rates and uncertainty about the economy have put the housing market on ice. Mortgage purchase applications dropped Wednesday morning to their lowest level in 25 years and single-family housing starts will soon be down 20% on a year-over-year basis. Historically, a drop of more than 20% in single-family housing starts has meant pretty good odds for an overall recession.
Twitter-Musk deal spread widens on government scrutiny fears

Market skepticism surrounding Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter is back amid concerns that the deal may come under government scrutiny. The stock dropped 4.7% to $49.90, falling further away from the $54.20 offer and putting the deal's arbitrage spread at the widest level in one week. The move came after Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration is mulling whether the U.S. should subject some of the billionaire's ventures, including the deal for the social media company, to national security reviews.
4 Ways Investors Can Make the Most of Inflation

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Housing costs are up, groceries are...
FLORIDA STATE
Verizon misses on subscriber gain despite sales, profit beat

Verizon Communications Inc. missed quarterly subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest U.S. wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service. The company added only 8,000 monthly wireless phone subscribers in the third quarter, according...
Diamondback founder reflects on decade as public company

Midland’s Diamondback Energy has grown into an oil and gas producer closely watched by markets the world over -- a company that this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of its initial public offering. It wasn’t an easy path, according to Travis Stice, chairman and chief executive officer, who credits...
MIDLAND, TX

