MySanAntonio
Two bright spots in a cooling housing market
Surging mortgage rates and uncertainty about the economy have put the housing market on ice. Mortgage purchase applications dropped Wednesday morning to their lowest level in 25 years and single-family housing starts will soon be down 20% on a year-over-year basis. Historically, a drop of more than 20% in single-family housing starts has meant pretty good odds for an overall recession.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Twitter-Musk deal spread widens on government scrutiny fears
Market skepticism surrounding Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter is back amid concerns that the deal may come under government scrutiny. The stock dropped 4.7% to $49.90, falling further away from the $54.20 offer and putting the deal's arbitrage spread at the widest level in one week. The move came after Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration is mulling whether the U.S. should subject some of the billionaire's ventures, including the deal for the social media company, to national security reviews.
4 Ways Investors Can Make the Most of Inflation
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Housing costs are up, groceries are...
Verizon misses on subscriber gain despite sales, profit beat
Verizon Communications Inc. missed quarterly subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest U.S. wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service. The company added only 8,000 monthly wireless phone subscribers in the third quarter, according...
Two Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks: Which Is the Better Buy?
One is putting in all-time highs, while the other remains in a slump.
Diamondback founder reflects on decade as public company
Midland’s Diamondback Energy has grown into an oil and gas producer closely watched by markets the world over -- a company that this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of its initial public offering. It wasn’t an easy path, according to Travis Stice, chairman and chief executive officer, who credits...
How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger
You don't have to invest like Warren Buffett to become a millionaire in retirement.
More than two million UK households are in debt on their electricity bills
People are already unplugging fridges, washing clothes by hand and skipping meals – with worse to come this winter, Citizens Advice warns
