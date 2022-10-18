ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent

By Kelly Doyle, Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Police found several guns inside a tent as they arrested a convicted felon in Portland, officials say.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were called to a reported disturbance near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Davis Street. While speaking to a man inside a tent, officers reportedly noticed a gun in plain view.

Video posted on social media shows police searching the tent, finding two other loaded guns in the process.

Authorities say they then discovered the man is a convicted felon with a warrant for a parole violation stemming from a second-degree assault charge.

The man was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender stemming from a first-degree rape charge and the felony warrant parole violation, according to PPB.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Comments / 27

Take out the trash!
3d ago

hmmm? not really helping to push measure 114! once again they are trying to take the rights from law abiding citizens yet here we are with a homeless, convicted felon with guns in their tent! they are allowing homeless camps next to our schools. so tell me how this gun bill is really making our schools and communities safe! it's not! VOTE NO ON GUN CONTROL VOTE YES TO PROTECT OUR KIDS FROM THIS RUTHLESS GOVERNMENT!

Reply(1)
33
chrysa downes
3d ago

it doesn't matter if they were stolen or not, the point is that a homeless convicted felon had guns, no measure will stop that. criminals don't follow the law obviously that's why they r criminals. vote no on 114

Reply
20
BillyBadBmx
3d ago

So if the soft voters in Portland make 114 pass, Felons will be on board to support this. They will make the effort to turn in their guns. They will respect the magazine capacities. I'm sure they will also now go through the next to impossible challenges in order to purchase and possess a fire arm, Right?...Who in all that's Stupid thought Any of this bill was anything other than a way to further control the legal masses? That's really All this 114 bill stands for. Not At All to make Anyone Safer.

Reply
10
 

