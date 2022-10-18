Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Police found several guns inside a tent as they arrested a convicted felon in Portland, officials say.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were called to a reported disturbance near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Davis Street. While speaking to a man inside a tent, officers reportedly noticed a gun in plain view.

Video posted on social media shows police searching the tent, finding two other loaded guns in the process.

Authorities say they then discovered the man is a convicted felon with a warrant for a parole violation stemming from a second-degree assault charge.

The man was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender stemming from a first-degree rape charge and the felony warrant parole violation, according to PPB.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.