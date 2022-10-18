ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa Says Kathie Lee Gifford’s Comments About Her Book Were ‘Ironic’: I ‘Don’t Comment’ on Things I Haven’t Read

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grZDu_0idsdNgY00
Kelly Ripa, Kathy Lee Gifford. Shutterstock (2)

Sidestepping the drama. Kelly Ripa has finally responded to Kathie Lee Gifford 's comments that she has no plans to read Live Wire out of concern that it would include negative stories about their former cohost, Regis Philbin .

Kelly Ripa Revisits History With Regis Philbin in Memoir: Biggest Bombshells

Read article

"It's really hard to sell a book, right? And [her comments came during] like, week three of the book [being released]," the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost, 52, told Amanda Hirsch on the Tuesday, October 18 episode of Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast . "I'm not gonna lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere [at the time]. And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there's all of this attention on my book. I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive, so my ultimate comment [to her] is, 'Thank you.'"

Ripa added that she thinks "people that read the book" will have a "completely" different take on the chapters that mention the late morning show host, who died in July 2020 at the age of 88.

"You know, if you read it, if you do the deep dive, I take his side in most of the chapter," the former soap star continued. "I'm, like, on his side because ... at the time, I had no awareness that this was not a choice for him [to have a new cohost] . I wasn't a choice for him."

Former ‘Live’ Cohosts Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

Ultimately, Ripa thinks it's "ironic" that the chapter of Live Wire that is gaining the most attention is actually one where she reflects on whether it's worth it to correct the record of her relationship with Philbin . "This entire chapter is about correcting the record in real-time," she explained. "Do you do it? Should one do it, theoretically? ... People who read the book have a very different take on those chapters because they read the book. ... And the comments I've gotten about those chapters have been overwhelmingly positive and the people who read the book took away a lot of positivity from it."

Though the All My Children alum stated that "nobody has to read every book on Earth," she did appear to throw shade at the former Today host , 69. "I'm like, the opposite [of her]. I don't comment on things I don't know about, so I don't know [exactly what she said]."

Earlier this month, Gifford made headlines after she stated that she would not read Live Wire . “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” she told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto on October 10. "You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it."

Referring to Ripa's claims that there was a power struggle between her and the late Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host, Gifford continued, "I’m not gonna read the book. ... I just know what Regis was to me, Rosanna. He was 15 years the best partner I could ever have professionally . But he was my friend. We were dear friends and after I left the show … for the next 20 years we became better friends. Dearer friends."

The TV producer added that she hopes Philbin's four adult daughters and his widow, Joy Philbin , wouldn't have to hear about Ripa's book. “Lord, protect Joy and the girls from this,” Gifford said. “In all the years I’ve known him, I never saw him [be] unkind to anyone. I never did. I’m just saying my reality is something completely different from that."

Everything Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford Have Said About Each Other

Read article

At the time, an industry insider told Us Weekly that Gifford's comments only served to draw more attention to the tell-all memoir . “It’s sad but ironic that by commenting about a book she hasn’t read, Kathie Lee will ensure this number one bestseller will actually be read by even more people," the source said.

Comments / 14

Bernard Mone
3d ago

Gifford is as phony as ever, the aging witch is lonely and hates everyone. I feel sorry for her, just get to " Shady Rest " and keep your nasty trap shut. Be graceful not jealous

Reply
5
Tsquared
3d ago

Most people know no one likes Kelly Ripa.

Reply
15
Related
wonderwall.com

Kelly Ripa thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for criticizing her Regis Philbin comments in new memoir, plus more news

Kelly Ripa responds to Kathie Lee Gifford's criticism of chapter on Regis Philbin. Kelly Ripa says she doesn't "have time" for critics of her new memoir who haven't read the book — including Kathie Lee Gifford. In an interview with Amanda Hirsch for her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast released Tuesday (Oct. 18), Kelly was asked about Kathie Lee's negative response to the chapter in "Live Wire" on Kelly's difficult experience working with Regis Philbin on "Live!" Speaking to Fox 5 NY last week, Kathie Lee, who co-hosted the show with Regis from 1985 until 2000, said she was very sorry to see the headlines," about him "'cause what's the point?'" She added, "I don't get it" and said she's "not going to read the book." On Amanda's podcast, Kelly said she hadn't seen Kathie Lee's interview, then shared her take on deciding to write about working with Regis. "I tend to not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them," she said, according to ET. "And then, I write this entire chapter [in my book that] is about correcting the record in real time. Do you do it? Should one do it? Theoretically, should a person correct the record in real time or should they not even comment on it?" Kelly continued: "If you're at home hidden behind a computer screen not having read a book, launching criticism, I don't have time for you. I don't listen to that." She said readers seem to have gleaned her messages about "universal truths that we all experience" from "Live Wire." "And, so, I am not going to entertain criticism from people who didn't read the book," she concluded before adding that if anything, Kathie Lee only helped her sell more copies. "It is really hard to sell a book …," Kelly explained. "Suddenly all of these headlines pop up … so my ultimate comment is, 'Thank you.'"
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Us Weekly

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show

Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance.  "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life

Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ETOnline.com

George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman

George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

230K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy