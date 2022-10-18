ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Murphy Dominates Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher’ Debuts at No. 1, Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Shifts to No. 2

By Selome Hailu
SFGate
 3 days ago
SFGate

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full Season Pickup at ABC

With the pickup, the first season of the broadcast drama series will now run for a total of 22 episodes. The series debuted on Sept. 27. It airs Tuesdays on ABC. 'The Rookie: Feds' Premiere Reaches 6.3 Million Total Viewers In One Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE) “The Rookie: Feds”...
SFGate

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.
SFGate

CAA Signs CNN’s Amara Walker

Amara Walker, the CNN correspondent newly assigned to co-anchor weekend mornings, will be represented by CAA. Walker, who joined CNN in 2012, works alongside co-anchor Boris Sanchez. The two also anchor CNN’s 10 a.m. hour on Saturdays. She is based in CNN’s Atlanta studio, and continues to also serve as a correspondent. The current “New Day” airs Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. CNN has announced plans to relaunch morning programming later this year and the weekend show’s name would, presumably, change as part of that move.

