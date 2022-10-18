Ryan Murphy Dominates Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher’ Debuts at No. 1, Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Shifts to No. 2

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Pete Davidson Peacock Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Adds Six Guest Stars, Including Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano
Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), “Everybody Loves Raymond” alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), Emmy Award-winner Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”) have been cast as guest stars in the new series.
SFGate
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full Season Pickup at ABC
With the pickup, the first season of the broadcast drama series will now run for a total of 22 episodes. The series debuted on Sept. 27. It airs Tuesdays on ABC. 'The Rookie: Feds' Premiere Reaches 6.3 Million Total Viewers In One Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE) “The Rookie: Feds”...
SFGate
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)
She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
The Duke of Sussex was in the Presidio on Wednesday evening.
SFGate
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
8 Times Hollywood Created Waaay Over-The-Top Marketing Campaigns To Promote A Horror Movie
When a trailer just isn't enough.
Cormac McCarthy's 'The Passenger,' Jemele Hill memoir 'Uphill': 5 books not to miss
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Road" returns with "The Passenger," his first book in 16 years, and more of this week's new releases.
SFGate
Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean...
SFGate
CAA Signs CNN’s Amara Walker
Amara Walker, the CNN correspondent newly assigned to co-anchor weekend mornings, will be represented by CAA. Walker, who joined CNN in 2012, works alongside co-anchor Boris Sanchez. The two also anchor CNN’s 10 a.m. hour on Saturdays. She is based in CNN’s Atlanta studio, and continues to also serve as a correspondent. The current “New Day” airs Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. CNN has announced plans to relaunch morning programming later this year and the weekend show’s name would, presumably, change as part of that move.
Comments / 0