Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
DC Films President Walter Hamada Leaves Studio - Report
After weeks of speculation, it seems that Walter Hamada has officially stepped down as president of DC Films. Sources tell Deadline the longtime exec is simply waiting for the senior Warner Bros. Discovery higher-ups to finalize his exit payout. Hamada worked 15 years at Warner Bros. with the last four as the president of DC Films.
Gamespot
Tracking Black Adam's Box Office: How High Can It Fly?
15 years since being announced, the highly-anticipated Black Adam movie has arrived. Co-executive produced and starring Dwayne Johnson, whose box office power has grown exponentially since the initial announcement, hits theaters this week and the big question will finally be answered: was it worth the wait for Warner Bros. and DC, much less for Johnson and his fans?
Gamespot
Black Adam Was Originally Rated R, Had Many More Violent Kill Scenes
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new DC movie, Black Adam, was originally rated R and had many more violent killing scenes until significant edits removed some of these to get the film down to a PG-13 rating. Producer Hiram Garcia told Collider that Black Adam is known for his "aggression and...
Gamespot
Borat Star Sacha Baron Cohen To Join MCU In Ironheart - Report
It looks like Marvel is about to give the Devil his due. Deadline is reporting actor/comedian Sacha Baron Cohen will be part of the new Disney+ series, Ironheart, taking on the role of Mephisto. The actor has been spotted at the Marvel facilities located at UK's Pinewood Studios. Both Marvel and Cohen's reps declined to comment about confirmation.
Gamespot
Alan Moore Disowned The HBO Watchmen Series
Alan Moore, co-creator of Watchmen along with Dave Gibbons, doesn't spare any words he has for his former creative home at DC and Warner Bros. His groundbreaking comic series essentially reinvented superhero comes in the mid-1980s and has become one of the most important pieces of comic book history ever.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Review - Knightfall
Batman is dead. With so few words, Gotham Knights is instantly intriguing. What does Gotham look like without its Dark Knight perched over the rotten city? What do his nemeses--many of whom exist in some way because Batman did--do without him? Most importantly, what impact does his death have on Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, the so-called Bat-family? Their leader's sudden demise leaves a massive hole in the heart of Gotham, and Gotham Knights is the story of sidekicks stepping out from his shadow. Although the new guard fares well from a narrative standpoint, the gameplay systems built to serve their 30-hour campaign to reclaim Gotham let the team down.
Gamespot
Laurence Fishburne Is Fine With Missing Out On Matrix Resurrection
The Matrix Resurrections picked up the story of Neo and Trinity and the rebellion against the machines, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss stepping back into the roles they created over 20 years ago. However, one key role was notably recast with Lawrence Fishburne not returning as Morpheus, Neo's guide and rebel leader.
Gamespot
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Producer Discusses Everyone Being Thirsty For Daemon -- "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
Some of House of the Dragon's key creatives have discussed how Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen has become an "internet boyfriend." Executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner spoke about how Daemon, despite being objectively not a very good person, has managed to captivate audiences and inspire many thirsty memes. This story and the video immediately below contain spoilers for House of the Dragon.
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie To Be Sold As NFT With Extra Perks
Lord of the Rings NFTs are coming, and they aren't the traditional kind we've come to expect. Warner Bros. Discovery has become one of the first major Hollywood studios to begin offering movie packages as NFTs. Decrypt reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing NFT bundles for The Lord of...
Gamespot
Silent Hill 2 Film Adaptation Is Coming From Original Film's Director And Producer
A new movie entitled Return to Silent Hill is upcoming from the creators of the original 2006 film. The movie is an adaptation of Silent Hill 2 and is currently in production. In the Silent Hill Transmission, Rui Naito, assistant producer at Konami and lead of IP and cross-media development for Silent Hill, described the film as the "catalyst" for new Silent Hill games. Victor Hadida, producer of the original Silent Hill films, reached out to Konami with a proposal to make a new film. This brought on the urge to revive the franchise to coincide with the creation of the new film. Christophe Gans, who directed the original film as well as cult classic Brotherhood of the Wolf, is set to direct.
Gamespot
Crypt of Shadows #1 - The Crypt of Shadows, Werewolf by Moon Knight, Down Came the Rain, Neither Big Nor Bad, Skin Crawl, Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp
The Crypt of Shadows, Werewolf by Moon Knight, Down Came the Rain, Neither Big Nor Bad, Skin Crawl, Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp last edited by SlamAdams on 10/20/22 07:21AM View full history. The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying...
Gamespot
Avengers #61 - History's Mightiest Heroes, Part 4: "The Day of the Mayfly"
HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS! If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they'll need the help of some of history's greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.
Comments / 0