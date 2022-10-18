ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUOW

'He wanted to show everybody you could do it different': Today So Far

Hundreds gather in Seattle in remembrance of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 21, 2022. I wrote this headline: "Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner." It's 100% true, but I have to admit that when writing stories like this, I always feel that no headline hits the mark. A good headline is to the point and provides a good overview. When appropriate, it can be witty, but it must deliver the need-to-know information right away.
KUOW

Week in Review: wildfire smoke, Covid, and media blackouts

Guest host Zaki Hamid discusses the week’s news with KUOW’s arts and culture reporter Mike Davis, Elise Takahama of The Seattle Times, Seattle Met’s Allison Williams, and. We saw a fire season extend into October this year. Why is it this a problem so late in the...
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
KUOW

Seattle mulls next steps for Healthy Streets program

The City of Seattle is considering reopening some residential streets that were closed to car traffic in the early months of the pandemic. The Healthy Streets program was a way for people to get out of the house during lockdown for outdoor activities while social distancing. Summer Jawson, program manager...
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
secretseattle.co

Seattle To Get More Rain This Weekend Than In The Past Four Months

Seattle has been experiencing an unusually warm and dry October, but that’s about to change. This weekend’s weather is predicted to bring some relief, with Seattle getting more rain this weekend than it has seen in four months. Read on for all the details!. This past Sunday, Seattle...
KUOW

Seattle Councilmember Sawant reports 'disturbing incidents' at her home

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is accusing the Seattle Police Department of not properly investigating "disturbing incidents" happening at her home. The Seattle Times reports that Sawant has found bags of human waste on her lawn at least six times recently. The latest incident happened last week. Sawant sent a...
kpug1170.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors

11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
