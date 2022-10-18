Sister Wives’ Christine Brown: I ‘Haven’t Really Spoken’ to Meri or Robyn Since Moving to Utah — and I’m ‘Not’ Sad About It

On the outs? Christine Brown revealed where she stands with fellow sister wives Meri Brown , Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown after leaving Kody Brown in 2021.

“It's about the same as it was,” the Sister Wives star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 18, of her dynamic with Meri, 51, and Robyn, 44. “It's the same as it was when I left, and so nothing [changed].”

Christine, who returned to her home state of Utah after announcing her split from Kody , 53, in November 2021, added: “I haven't really spoken to either of them.”

Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

When asked whether she was “sad” that she doesn’t have a closer relationship with Meri and Robyn, the reality star told Us , “Not right now. I think that right now, what I'm really hoping to do is just to get a really good solid foundation on just being me.”

The TLC personality — who shares son Paedon , 23, and daughters Aspyn , 27, Mykelti , 26, Gwendlyn , 20, Ysabel , 19, and Truely , 12 , with Kody — pointed out: “I've never just been me. Like, I got married and then had kids and everything, and so I'm just doing that right now.”

Christine’s time in Utah, however, has included seeing Kody’s second wife, Janelle, 53, and her kids who live nearby.

“She's come to visit me several times. I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me,” she said of Janelle. “So she'll see her and then she loves seeing Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it. So we've gone on a couple of trips together too.”

Despite her physical distance from most of the family, Christine told Us that she did recently see Robyn and Kody at a family function.

Christine and Janelle Brown Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

“Oh gosh, it was a little bit awkward,” she recalled of the reunion. “But, you know, you put your adult hat on and you move forward and that's just what you do. So, it was fine.”

Christine and Kody announced their separation via Instagram in fall 2021 after more than 25 years together. Their ups and downs — both before and after the split — have been documented on season 17 of the TLC series .

During an October episode of the show, the Cooking With Just Christine star told her fellow sister wives about their breakup and announced that she was moving from Arizona to Utah .

Christine told Us on Tuesday that her discussion with the women was one of the tougher scenes she’s had to watch back over the years.

“The conversation where I told everybody that I was leaving Kody — when Janelle broke down — that stands out as one of the things that was hardest to see,” the TV personality confessed. “Just [because] Janelle really kind of knew [about the split] and for her to break down like that and just talk about the loss of, like, what is she supposed to do with her kids now, you know, that was difficult.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi