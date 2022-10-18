Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Rich Russians offered a Caribbean shortcut to US visas by paying their way to a Grenadian passport
An Insider investigation revealed how wealthy Russians could use an investment pathway allowing them to move to America in just a few weeks.
Experts are warning the owner of a TikTok-famous emu against kissing and cuddling the bird after she said he had avian flu, calling it 'extremely dangerous'
The owner of the TikTok famous Emmanuel the Emu, Taylor Blake, recently revealed that he had Avian Flu but continued to post photos kissing him.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer
In August, there was an unexpected stir in China about a scholarly article. The piece, published in a respected but specialist journal, argued that during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing dynasty (1644-1911), China had been a country relatively closed off to the outside world. Most recent scholarship has assumed that this was a bad thing and that greater openness in the modern era had led to China’s rise in global standing and growth. But the article took a contrarian position, suggesting that there were economic and social advantages to the doors being closed in large part. The argument might have stayed in the realms of the academic. But it was then sent out on the social media feed of a thinktank closely linked to the Chinese Communist party (CCP). There was plenty of social media comment, mostly wondering whether the CCP was hinting that today, too, China should think about whether openness was quite such a good idea.
"Worst possible scenario": Legal experts sound alarm over Iran and China docs found at Mar-a-Lago
The trove of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, according to The Washington Post. Some of the information recovered included intelligence-gathering methods that the United States would want to keep hidden from the world, and at least one of the...
4 engineering reasons why South African cities have no water despite full dams
It's basically a hunger amidst plenty situation.
"Nationally significant" salmon farm faces opposition in Scotland
Plans to bring a transformative salmon farm to Loch Long in Scotland are being opposed by officials representing the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, despite the park authority identifying the project as being “of national significance to Scotland.”. Officers representing the park recommended the park's board refuse...
Scout announces USD 4 million seed funding round
Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based canned seafood manufacturer Scout has scored USD 4 milion (EUR 4.1 million) in a seed funding round. Scout, which in 2020 debuted a canned seafood line sourced 100 percent from Canadian and U.S. fisheries, said in a press release the funding will accelerate its omni-channel brand strategy and operational expansion.
Western Mexico braces for Sunday landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Roslyn
Hurricane Roslyn, barreling towards Mexico as a major Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall Sunday morning, bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding to parts of the country, forecasters said.
WWF, Walmart Foundation piloting intervention program in Chile
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Walmart Foundation have teamed up to develop a holistic approach to improve wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture in Chile. The 18-month pilot collaboration is intended to serve as a pilot for further collaborations elsewhere around the world, according to both organizations. The Walmart Foundation, established...
MSC's newest standard sets sustainability bar higher for tuna fisheries
The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has published version 3.0 of its fisheries standard, meaning fisheries entering MSC assessment for the first time have until May 2023 to adhere to the new standard, while certified fisheries have six years to come into compliance. MSC's standard review and uupdate, considered the most-comprehensive...
Market research finds consumers increasingly drawn to Alaska pollock
The profile of Alaska pollock among American consumers is rising, according to market research data released by an industry group. The latest market research findings commissioned by the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) show the fish is closing in on other whitefish species such as cod, haddock, and tilapia in terms of familiarity and popularity. Among the findings, respondents’ intent to purchase Alaskan pollock within the next 30 days climbed to …
Baldor’s Kevin Lindgren: Seafood has a branding problem
Baldor Specialty Foods Director of Merchandising Kevin Lindgren thinks seafood has a branding problem in the United States. Many U.S. customers have lost trust in seafood as a sustainable protein, he said, and a lack of brand names to provide the protein with flagship representation has turned some customers off of seafood altogether, Lindgren said.
