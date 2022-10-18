ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer

In August, there was an unexpected stir in China about a scholarly article. The piece, published in a respected but specialist journal, argued that during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing dynasty (1644-1911), China had been a country relatively closed off to the outside world. Most recent scholarship has assumed that this was a bad thing and that greater openness in the modern era had led to China’s rise in global standing and growth. But the article took a contrarian position, suggesting that there were economic and social advantages to the doors being closed in large part. The argument might have stayed in the realms of the academic. But it was then sent out on the social media feed of a thinktank closely linked to the Chinese Communist party (CCP). There was plenty of social media comment, mostly wondering whether the CCP was hinting that today, too, China should think about whether openness was quite such a good idea.
"Nationally significant" salmon farm faces opposition in Scotland

Plans to bring a transformative salmon farm to Loch Long in Scotland are being opposed by officials representing the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, despite the park authority identifying the project as being “of national significance to Scotland.”. Officers representing the park recommended the park's board refuse...
Scout announces USD 4 million seed funding round

Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based canned seafood manufacturer Scout has scored USD 4 milion (EUR 4.1 million) in a seed funding round. Scout, which in 2020 debuted a canned seafood line sourced 100 percent from Canadian and U.S. fisheries, said in a press release the funding will accelerate its omni-channel brand strategy and operational expansion.
WWF, Walmart Foundation piloting intervention program in Chile

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Walmart Foundation have teamed up to develop a holistic approach to improve wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture in Chile. The 18-month pilot collaboration is intended to serve as a pilot for further collaborations elsewhere around the world, according to both organizations. The Walmart Foundation, established...
MSC's newest standard sets sustainability bar higher for tuna fisheries

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has published version 3.0 of its fisheries standard, meaning fisheries entering MSC assessment for the first time have until May 2023 to adhere to the new standard, while certified fisheries have six years to come into compliance. MSC's standard review and uupdate, considered the most-comprehensive...
Market research finds consumers increasingly drawn to Alaska pollock

The profile of Alaska pollock among American consumers is rising, according to market research data released by an industry group. The latest market research findings commissioned by the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) show the fish is closing in on other whitefish species such as cod, haddock, and tilapia in terms of familiarity and popularity. Among the findings, respondents’ intent to purchase Alaskan pollock within the next 30 days climbed to …
Baldor’s Kevin Lindgren: Seafood has a branding problem

Baldor Specialty Foods Director of Merchandising Kevin Lindgren thinks seafood has a branding problem in the United States. Many U.S. customers have lost trust in seafood as a sustainable protein, he said, and a lack of brand names to provide the protein with flagship representation has turned some customers off of seafood altogether, Lindgren said.
