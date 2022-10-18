Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting

BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, of Mattapan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suffering from serious injuries and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a local hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent acts in the area.

Earlier this month, a student was shot outside the Jeremiah Burke High School. A 14-year-old was fatally shot on Washington Street in broad daylight last week. A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was also stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Franklin Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

