ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9GqB_0idscVOV00

BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, of Mattapan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suffering from serious injuries and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a local hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent acts in the area.

Earlier this month, a student was shot outside the Jeremiah Burke High School. A 14-year-old was fatally shot on Washington Street in broad daylight last week. A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was also stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Franklin Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder

The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
BOSTON, MA
whsvikingtimes.com

Triple Shooting In Boston takes the Life of One Women and Wounds Two Men

In Dorchester, Sunday night, October 16, 2022, two men were wounded and one woman died in a triple shooting. The police have just identified the woman as 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn. At about 8:51 at night, she and two other men, who are in their mid 20s, were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Both police and an ambulance instantly responded to the accident before 9:00 PM, and both men, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police stated that one man had serious, life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
WINTHROP, MA
whdh.com

Victim in Dorchester homicide identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Convictions upheld for man who killed 2 doctors in South Boston condo

BOSTON - The man convicted of killing two doctors in a South Boston condo will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Supreme Judicial Court upheld the murder convictions of Bampumim Teixeira. He was convicted of murdering Dr. Richard Field and his fiancée Dr. Lina Bolanos. They were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017. Teixeira will not get a new trial and must continue serving his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.  
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston

The woman found guilty last week of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston received a one-year sentence Thursday, with all but 60 days suspended. Charlene Casey, 67, caused a chain reaction crash that led to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy