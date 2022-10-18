Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
One of the victims, 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, of Mattapan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man suffering from serious injuries and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a local hospital.
There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.
The shooting is the latest in a series of violent acts in the area.
Earlier this month, a student was shot outside the Jeremiah Burke High School. A 14-year-old was fatally shot on Washington Street in broad daylight last week. A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was also stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Franklin Park.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
