Arkansas State

Mark Webb
3d ago

No state needs a freedom of religion act, this is already in the Constitution. It is nothing more than a ploy to force organized religion on those who do not want or welcome organized religion.

More Sci Less Fi
3d ago

As an Arkansan atheist, I fully support anyone's right to believe whatever they like, as long as it isn't harmful to others, or forced on people who don't follow it. Only like 62 to 64% of Americans identify as Christian. America is supposed to be a 'melting pot' of all different backgrounds and cultures. Forcing national Christianity would alienate the rest of the population, especially if laws are passed that support it that the rest of us have to follow.

John Brandon
3d ago

the government is trying to control to much of our lives.we as people need to think for ourselves.use your own brain not what you see on tv

