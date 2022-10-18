Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
restonnow.com
Construction on Sunrise Valley Drive walkway to begin in 2024
Construction on a new walkway along Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston is set to begin in the winter of 2024. At a meeting before Reston Association’s Design Review Board on Tuesday (Oct. 18), Fairfax County transportation planners said the project would provide much-needed pedestrian enhancements from Reston Parkway to Soapstone Drive.
restonnow.com
Construction on equestrian parking at Turner Farm begins
Construction has officially begun on equestrian parking at Turner Farm Park (927 Springvale Road). Contractors began working in the area Monday (Oct. 17) to install stormwater and drainage elements, a new driveway entrance, and a gravel parking lot. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of December....
mocoshow.com
Demo/Construction at Lakeforest has 2024 Target Date; Dining Area With Boardwalk in the Early Plans
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, held an informational meeting on Thursday evening to share some early plans for what will take the place of the mall. WRS purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation...
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
restonnow.com
Agreement for Bowman Towne Court overhaul approved by county housing authority
Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston is moving forward to the next phase of planning. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s commissioners voted yesterday (Oct. 20) to approve an interim agreement with the developer for up to 350 affordable apartments and a 40,000-square-foot Reston Regional Library on the 2.9-acre property owned by FCRHA at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway.
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
ffxnow.com
Construction ‘practically’ finished on Vienna Market development
After a noisy couple of years, construction is wrapping up on the Vienna Market development that now looms over Maple Avenue. Replacing the former Marco Polo restaurant at 245 Maple Avenue West, the complex consists of 44 condominium townhomes and 8,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It broke ground in mid-2019 after a lengthy planning and design process.
WUSA
Rideshare driver says passengers punched, hit them with a beer bottle in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A rideshare driver says they were assaulted by passengers picked up in Alexandria, Va. after the riders started asking about the driver's use of the pronouns they/them. "The passenger people ask me my name, and my country. I respond," says Yasmani Gurri about the interaction they...
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Kensington (Restaurants, Brewery, and More)
Back in January 2021, we let you know of site plans that were being developed for Kensington Crossing, a new retail development that will be located at 10619 Connecticut Avenue (at Plyers Mill Road) in Kensington. In May 2022, Montgomery Planning staff recommended approval (with conditions) for the project. Though it may take some time until construction begins after final approval, Kensington Crossing has already signed it’s first three tenants– M&T Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, and Mezeh.
theburn.com
Saigon Outcast closes permanently in Ashburn
Sad news for fans of the Saigon Outcast restaurant on Ashburn’s north side. Today, they announced they have closed their doors permanently. It was just over a week ago that the restaurant said it has closed for remodeling. And perhaps that was the intention, but now the decision has been made to remain closed.
ffxnow.com
County board again rejects proposed ban on giving money to people on street medians
Fairfax County is once again discussing how to discourage “panhandling” while also declining — at least for the moment — to make it illegal to engage with anyone in a county-owned road or median. The subject was revived at last week’s board meeting by Springfield District...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to South Riding
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 21 – October 23
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Visit artists in their studios, watch them work, participate in activities, and purchase art – just as the fabulous fall foliage is erupting in color. Frankenstein. Friday, October 21...
theburn.com
Dolce & Ciabatta to open new location in Leesburg next week
The long awaited opening of the second Dolce & Ciabatta location in Leesburg has officially been announced. The new bakery and restaurant will open next Thursday, October 27. The popular bakery has taken over the farmer Cici’s Pizza spot in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. That’s at the intersection in Fort Evans Rod NE and Battlefield Parkway NE.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
restonnow.com
Equity concerns pauses county’s push to develop sports tourism facilities
Concerns over equity and the recommendation of specific sites have delayed Fairfax County’s push into sports tourism. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity proposed that the county start advertising that it’s seeking proposals from private entities to develop sports tourism facilities.
restonnow.com
Roughly 25,000 voters receive incorrect voting information due to ‘printing issue’
A state elections mailer sent to around 25,000 voters incorrectly directed Town of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton voters to the wrong polling locations. The letter directs Town of Herndon residents should vote at a new location nearly thirty minutes away from the town: the Stacey C. Sherwood Community Center in the City of Fairfax.
WSET
'Rainwater entered the tanks': 7-Eleven reveals issues with 'tainted gas' at Sterling shop
STERLING, Va. (7News) — After 7News first reported multiple people coming forward with expensive repairs to their cars due to excess water in their tanks after pumping at a 7-Eleven gas station in Sterling, Va., the company reveals rainwater entered the store's gas tanks. Multiple people came forward to...
ffxnow.com
New affordable housing project proposed for seniors in Chantilly
A vacant 3.8-acre portion of land in Chantilly could soon be the home for a new affordable housing development for seniors. Agape Property Management is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build Agape House Chantilly, a 232-unit development with an adult day care facility, on the southeast side of Thunderbolt Place and west of Centerview Drive.
