Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas, Including Bre Tiesi & Abby De La Rosa, Wish Him A Happy 42nd Birthday
Two of Nick Cannon‘s baby mamas gave him a special birthday shoutout on social media! The actor, who turned 42 on Oct. 8, is the father of 10 children and has another on the way, and gratitude was shown from both Bre Tiesi, who’s the mother of his newborn Legendary, and Abby De La Rosa, who’s pregnant with his 11th child and is the mother of his one-year-old twins Zillion and Zion, on the special occasion. The ladies both posed loving messages attached to a photo and a video clip of their kids on social media.
Mariah Carey Doesn't Interact With Ex Nick Cannon's Countless Baby Mamas & Children
Unbothered! Though Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon are cordial when it comes to taking care of their 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the "Fantasy" crooner, 53, has no interest in getting to know the rapper's countless baby mamas and their respective offspring. Article continues below advertisement. "Mariah doesn’t keep...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two
Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Mariah Carey Admits She Doesn’t Keep Up With Nick Cannon’s Growing Family
Mariah Carey recently revealed that she is not keeping up with her ex-husband’s ever-growing family. she is solely focused on herself, her career, and her children. She has acknowledged that she has no interest in getting to know Nick Cannon’s baby mamas and their respective children. Carey Does...
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
A Dazzling Appearance! Mariah Carey Steps Out In New York After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Yet Another Baby
Mariah Carey has been dazzling New York City this week! The "When You Believe" vocalist stepped out on Monday, October 10, in a shimmering black mini dress paired with a long black coat as fall temperatures take over the east coast. Article continues below advertisement. Carey showed off her toned...
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Celebrate Daughter Taylor’s 12th Birthday: ‘We Are So Proud’
So loved! Christina Hall (née Haack) and Tarek El Moussa’s daughter Taylor turned 12 years old — and her blended family went all out for her birthday. “Happy Birthday Taylor 💕! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been 😱,” the Christina on the Coast […]
