The early hours of God of War Ragnarök thrust me right back into the story of Kratos and Atreus in the most comforting way possible, picking up immediately after (or rather, overlapping with) the “true” ending of 2018’s God of War. Now, with somewhat lower stakes — it’s just that the world’s about to end — and with time still healing their grief-induced wounds, Kratos and Atreus set off to face the inevitable. Everyone they wronged in God of War is coming to claim their pound of flesh, leading the father-son duo to set off for answers and allies in the coming battle.

