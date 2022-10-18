ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

LCEC and city of Sanibel work together to safely energize the island

LCEC and the City of Sanibel are working in unison to safely energize Sanibel and Captiva Island. LCEC is focused on the main LCEC circuits first then service lines feeding homes and businesses can be restored. Some areas, with the least amount of damage can begin to receive power by the Estimated Restoration dates, and others will be later based on the damage at their location and the need for repairs to the customer-owned electric system. After electrician repairs and inspection, end-user services can be restored. More specifically, islanders are reminded that:
SANIBEL, FL
Bed tax deadline extended by Florida Department of Revenue

The Florida Department of Revenue has extended the deadline for hotels and businesses to remit any bed taxes collected in Lee County. After Hurricane Ian, the agency issued an emergency order to extend September and October due dates to Nov. 23, 2022. The 5% bed tax, also known as tourist...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FWC responds to red tide in Southwest Florida

The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the 1840s and occurs nearly every year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Major debris removal efforts continue in Lee County

Hurricane Ian made landfall just 23 days ago as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage to houses, businesses, and communities along the entire Lee County coastline and inland communities. Lee County has more than 1,000 people working on debris and waste recovery. About 200 local residents, many who lost...
If you must get out on the water, be extra careful

Here’s hoping that everyone is safe, your roof intact or at least tarped, and the boat is still where you put it before the storm. If you survived with little damage, consider helping others less fortunate around you especially the senior population. For the last decade or so I’ve...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Westin Cape Coral Resort to reopen Nov. 1

Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is getting ready to welcome guests back. The resort will reopen for overnight guests on Tuesday, Nov. 1. As part of the reopening, locals and guests can enjoy lunch or dinner at Nauti Mermaid and Marker 92, which both will reopen today, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment every Friday, Saturday, and select Sundays.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Alzheimer Association’s in-person Caregiver Support Group

Alzheimer Association’s in-person Caregiver Support Group takes place on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Nov. 9 and is from 1 to 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 2951 Trail Dairy Circle in North Fort Myers. Support groups create a safe, confidential,...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

