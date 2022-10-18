ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Soccer Earns Scoreless Draw Against San Diego State

LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer hosted the top team in the Mountain West standings on Thursday, battling to a 0-0 draw with San Diego State at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. "I thought our team played really well. We had a game plan and the team executed really well," head coach Manny Martins said. "We kept them to two shots on goal for the whole game and both came in the first half so no shots on goal in the second half so I couldn't be prouder. Not only that but in the second half, we just pinned them back and got a lot of shots. (San Diego State's) a really good team so any time you can do that, it's a really good place to be late in the season going into, hopefully, the tournament."
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Defeats Wyoming 3-1 in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Utah State volleyball (14-6, 6-3 Mountain West) recorded a 3-1 road victory against Wyoming (8-13, 4-5 MW) on Thursday. Utah State's opposite side hitters came up big for the Aggies as senior Kylee Stokes had a match-high-tying 14 kills and sophomore Adna Mehmedovic followed suit with 12 hammers to go along with a team-best five blocks.
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Cross Country Sweeps Utah Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State's men's and women's cross country teams captured the top spots at the Utah Open on Thursday at Sunnyside Park. Sophomore Ben Berlin clocked a time of 19:13.5 over the 6-kilometer course to lead a 2-3-4-5-6 finish for No. 24 Utah State, which won the meet with 15 points. Utah Valley finished second with 46 points.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

A streak ends: Wildcats face toughest test in top 5 matchup with Montana State

OGDEN — Something's gotta give on Saturday as both Weber State and Montana State bring unbeaten streaks into their matchup in Bozeman, Montana. The Wildcats have won eight games in a row, which dates back to the end of last season, and is riding and eight-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bobcats have a 16-game home winning streak on the line when the two teams meet (1 p.m. MDT, ESPN+).
BOZEMAN, MT
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: Aurora Overland's Graham Ike makes Wyoming the top college basketball team on Front Range

For Colorado hoops junkies, Laramie is Laradise. Wyoming basketball placed two Coloradans on the Mountain West preseason all-conference team Wednesday: senior Hunter Maldonado (a Vista Ridge High grad) and junior Graham Ike (Aurora Overland). Why were the Pokes picked to finish among the top two teams in the league for the first time in two decades?
LARAMIE, WY
Gephardt Daily

Wrestler who tackled a bear gets hero’s welcome

EVANSTON, Wyoming, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Bear wrestler Kendell Cummings came home to accolades Wednesday night for his efforts saving a Utah pal from a grizzly attack. “A hero’s welcome for Kendell Cummings as he returns home to Evanston tonight after his courageous actions during a grizzly...
EVANSTON, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
svinews.com

Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm

Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
OGDEN, UT
Laramie Live

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
KSLTV

Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
TREMONTON, UT

