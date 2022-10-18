Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Soccer Earns Scoreless Draw Against San Diego State
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer hosted the top team in the Mountain West standings on Thursday, battling to a 0-0 draw with San Diego State at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. "I thought our team played really well. We had a game plan and the team executed really well," head coach Manny Martins said. "We kept them to two shots on goal for the whole game and both came in the first half so no shots on goal in the second half so I couldn't be prouder. Not only that but in the second half, we just pinned them back and got a lot of shots. (San Diego State's) a really good team so any time you can do that, it's a really good place to be late in the season going into, hopefully, the tournament."
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Goes Undefeated in Singles Play On First Day of Utah Invite
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis opened its final tournament of the fall season with an undefeated day in singles action at the Utah Invite. The Aggies are joined at the tournament by opponents from Utah and Weber State. USU is represented at the tournament...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Defeats Wyoming 3-1 in Laramie
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Utah State volleyball (14-6, 6-3 Mountain West) recorded a 3-1 road victory against Wyoming (8-13, 4-5 MW) on Thursday. Utah State's opposite side hitters came up big for the Aggies as senior Kylee Stokes had a match-high-tying 14 kills and sophomore Adna Mehmedovic followed suit with 12 hammers to go along with a team-best five blocks.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country Sweeps Utah Open
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State's men's and women's cross country teams captured the top spots at the Utah Open on Thursday at Sunnyside Park. Sophomore Ben Berlin clocked a time of 19:13.5 over the 6-kilometer course to lead a 2-3-4-5-6 finish for No. 24 Utah State, which won the meet with 15 points. Utah Valley finished second with 46 points.
SportsGrid
Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah State is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.5 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points under the line for those games. In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
ksl.com
A streak ends: Wildcats face toughest test in top 5 matchup with Montana State
OGDEN — Something's gotta give on Saturday as both Weber State and Montana State bring unbeaten streaks into their matchup in Bozeman, Montana. The Wildcats have won eight games in a row, which dates back to the end of last season, and is riding and eight-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bobcats have a 16-game home winning streak on the line when the two teams meet (1 p.m. MDT, ESPN+).
Colorado Sunshine: Aurora Overland's Graham Ike makes Wyoming the top college basketball team on Front Range
For Colorado hoops junkies, Laramie is Laradise. Wyoming basketball placed two Coloradans on the Mountain West preseason all-conference team Wednesday: senior Hunter Maldonado (a Vista Ridge High grad) and junior Graham Ike (Aurora Overland). Why were the Pokes picked to finish among the top two teams in the league for the first time in two decades?
Gephardt Daily
Wrestler who tackled a bear gets hero’s welcome
EVANSTON, Wyoming, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Bear wrestler Kendell Cummings came home to accolades Wednesday night for his efforts saving a Utah pal from a grizzly attack. “A hero’s welcome for Kendell Cummings as he returns home to Evanston tonight after his courageous actions during a grizzly...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
svinews.com
Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
capcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
KSLTV
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
Comments / 0