LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer hosted the top team in the Mountain West standings on Thursday, battling to a 0-0 draw with San Diego State at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. "I thought our team played really well. We had a game plan and the team executed really well," head coach Manny Martins said. "We kept them to two shots on goal for the whole game and both came in the first half so no shots on goal in the second half so I couldn't be prouder. Not only that but in the second half, we just pinned them back and got a lot of shots. (San Diego State's) a really good team so any time you can do that, it's a really good place to be late in the season going into, hopefully, the tournament."

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO