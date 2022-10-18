A popular Peloton instructor and Irish fitness influencer is suing the company for $1.8 million over discrimination and wrongful termination

null Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Irish fitness influencer Daniel McKenna filed a lawsuit against Peloton for $1.8 million.

The "Irish Yank" accused the company of wrongful termination and discrimination.

McKenna says the company's CCO mocked his accent and a request for a vaccine exemption.

Daniel McKenna, an Irish fitness influencer known as the "Irish Yank" to his 111,000 Instagram followers, is suing Peloton for almost $2 million over allegations of wrongful termination and discrimination.

McKenna, hired by the company in December 2021, alleged in a lawsuit seen by Insider and filed in Manhattan's Supreme Court, that the company's Chief Content Officer, Jennifer Cotter discriminated against him for being Irish and played into stereotypes about his Irish nationality.

In one instance, according to the filing, Cotter said, "I hope you are not drunk, Daniel," in front of staff and other executives. In the same meeting, the suit claims, Cotter also said: "that's Daniel, our Irish instructor, he's rough round the edges and hard to understand, but the members love him."

In another instance, Cotter allegedly told McKenna that "nobody understands what you are saying, Daniel."

According to the complaint, McKenna's "extreme anxiety, humiliation, and embarrassment spiraled" following the comments.

McKenna said in the suit that when he confronted Cotter about her comments, she "unapologetically stated that she was mostly joking."

McKenna said in the lawsuit that Cotter's comments coincided with his request for an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to the filing, McKenna made the request after surgery in October 2021, believing it might slow his recovery. (The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective , and experts say while it can have side effects, the vast majority are mild and short-term).

In spring 2022, McKenna underwent a second surgery after suffering a pectoral tear. Doctors reportedly advised McKenna that the recovery period would be over six months, and he requested leave. Before he returned to full-time teaching, slated for July 1, McKenna alleged in the complaint that Cotter told him Peloton could fire him for going on short-term disability and that Cotter and Kailin Vandevelde, Peloton's Global Instructor Talent Strategy, told him his employment was "not looking good" because taking disability leave wasn't acceptable in "corporate America."

McKenna alleges that Cotter "made it clear" he was on "thin ice for taking disability leave."

According to the filing, McKenna never received any written notices about behavior or misconduct before his September 12 termination.

Now, McKenna is seeking $300,000 in compensatory damages such as emotional distress; $500,000 in salary, interest, and benefits; and $1 million in punitive damages.

A Change.org petition started last week by McKenna's Peloton fans urging the company to reinstate his employment currently has more than 4,000 signatures.

Neither Peloton nor legal representatives for Daniel McKenna immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.