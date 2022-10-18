ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A popular Peloton instructor and Irish fitness influencer is suing the company for $1.8 million over discrimination and wrongful termination

By Mara Leighton
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMI1B_0idsbpt800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2es5Dq_0idsbpt800
null

Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

  • Irish fitness influencer Daniel McKenna filed a lawsuit against Peloton for $1.8 million.
  • The "Irish Yank" accused the company of wrongful termination and discrimination.
  • McKenna says the company's CCO mocked his accent and a request for a vaccine exemption.

Daniel McKenna, an Irish fitness influencer known as the "Irish Yank" to his 111,000 Instagram followers, is suing Peloton for almost $2 million over allegations of wrongful termination and discrimination.

McKenna, hired by the company in December 2021, alleged in a lawsuit seen by Insider and filed in Manhattan's Supreme Court, that the company's Chief Content Officer, Jennifer Cotter discriminated against him for being Irish and played into stereotypes about his Irish nationality.

In one instance, according to the filing, Cotter said, "I hope you are not drunk, Daniel," in front of staff and other executives. In the same meeting, the suit claims, Cotter also said: "that's Daniel, our Irish instructor, he's rough round the edges and hard to understand, but the members love him."

In another instance, Cotter allegedly told McKenna that "nobody understands what you are saying, Daniel."

According to the complaint, McKenna's "extreme anxiety, humiliation, and embarrassment spiraled" following the comments.

McKenna said in the suit that when he confronted Cotter about her comments, she "unapologetically stated that she was mostly joking."

McKenna said in the lawsuit that Cotter's comments coincided with his request for an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to the filing, McKenna made the request after surgery in October 2021, believing it might slow his recovery. (The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective , and experts say while it can have side effects, the vast majority are mild and short-term).

In spring 2022, McKenna underwent a second surgery after suffering a pectoral tear. Doctors reportedly advised McKenna that the recovery period would be over six months, and he requested leave. Before he returned to full-time teaching, slated for July 1, McKenna alleged in the complaint that Cotter told him Peloton could fire him for going on short-term disability and that Cotter and Kailin Vandevelde, Peloton's Global Instructor Talent Strategy, told him his employment was "not looking good" because taking disability leave wasn't acceptable in "corporate America."

McKenna alleges that Cotter "made it clear" he was on "thin ice for taking disability leave."

According to the filing, McKenna never received any written notices about behavior or misconduct before his September 12 termination.

Now, McKenna is seeking $300,000 in compensatory damages such as emotional distress; $500,000 in salary, interest, and benefits; and $1 million in punitive damages.

A Change.org petition started last week by McKenna's Peloton fans urging the company to reinstate his employment currently has more than 4,000 signatures.

Neither Peloton nor legal representatives for Daniel McKenna immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Therapist Shabree Rawls Addresses Backlash After Getting Fired For Saying Black Men Need Therapy

For this Black therapist, her opinion on social media led viewers all the way to her place of employment. Therapist Shabree Rawls has been terminated from her job after posting a video to TikTok advising that Black men need to pursue therapy and expand their “emotional vocabulary.” After sharing her thoughts that were in agreement with an article published by Psychology Today titled “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” Rawls received a heavy amount of hateful backlash.
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
msn.com

A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says

Slide 1 of 33: Jeff Bezos has amassed a $166 billion fortune since founding Amazon in 1994. He's spent his money on charity, unusual ventures, and personal projects like Blue Origin. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in mid-2021 after seeing a pandemic-era surge in wealth. Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the tech world.Recent years have brought him a high-profile divorce, a trip via spaceship to the edge of space, his firm's skyrocketed share price during the pandemic, and his departure from the role as CEO of the company he founded 28 years ago.Nowadays, the 58-year-old is focused on his other endeavors, including his space exploration company Blue Origin that recently flew actor William Shatner to the edge of space as well as The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013. He's also been busy trying to get his $500 million under-construction megayacht past a historic Dutch bridge and enjoys traveling the globe with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.And, of course, there's what Forbes says is the $166.8 billion fortune he has accumulated over the years. Here's how he spends it, from real estate to travel to his personal projects.Andy Kiersz, Taylor Nicole Rogers, and Hillary Hoffower previously contributed to this reporting.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to provide glasses to farmers

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted a stunning $15m to a charitable cause that delivers eyeglasses to farmers in developing countries.“The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and well-being for people vulnerable to poverty,” said Ella Gudwin, the chief executive of VisionSpring, the nonprofit where Ms Scott has decided to park her latest multi-million-dollar donation.The ex-wife of the Amazon founder disclosed in the spring that over the past two years, after collecting $38bn in the divorce...
Insider

Insider

635K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy