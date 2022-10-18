Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown
Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show
Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Genesee County's Best Gas Station Pizzas and Where to Find Them
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy. Whether you are looking for a high yield of free candy or searching for king-size trophy pieces, these neighborhoods throughout Genesee County are great options. Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season. Beware! Here...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!
The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
Genesee County Road Commission Prepared To Spend Big On Salt This Winter
Inflation hits everyone differently -- for some it's the price of gas, others have a family of five and that means much more for groceries, gas, school clothes, etc. It impacts how much our city, township and county governments pay for things, too. Just how much will Genesee County Road...
Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint
Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
Celebrate Snow On Genesee County’s Best Sledding Hills
Soon, snow will pile up around Mid-Michigan. It's already happening in the Upper Peninsula -- Some areas received over a foot of snow in the last couple of days!. While it might be a few more weeks before Genesee County gets enough snow to blow, it's time to start preparing to enjoy winter on Michigan's best sledding hills in Genesee County.
Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich (AP) Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group whose members included Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar.The trio is not accused of having a direct role in the Whitmer kidnapping scheme, which included a night ride to northern Michigan to scout her vacation home. The main charge is providing material support for a terrorist act, especially gun drills and ambush training...
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
