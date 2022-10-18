Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
WTVCFOX
Rhonda Thurman pushes back against petition for her school board resignation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Wednesday Semillas responded to Rhonda Thurman's comments about their petition to have her removed from school board. They say they are not asking Latinx community members to speak at school board Thursday due to threats they've received following Thurman's response. However, Semillas says they...
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City
The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
WTVCFOX
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
chattanoogapulse.com
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children
Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
WSMV
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland. Ringgold comes into this game winning 4 of their last 5. Ridgeland looking for their first win of the season.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa
ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson. This game to determine who will get the last playoff spot in Region 3 AAAA.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
WTVCFOX
Could based emergency communications platforms helps dispatchers find someone quicker
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Carbyne is an emergency communications platform that offers multiple services for emergencies. Amir Elichai is the CEO and founder of Carbyne. He says he created this company seven years ago after he was robbed at a beach. Elichai tells us he wanted to create an...
WTVCFOX
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
