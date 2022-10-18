ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Rhonda Thurman pushes back against petition for her school board resignation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Wednesday Semillas responded to Rhonda Thurman's comments about their petition to have her removed from school board. They say they are not asking Latinx community members to speak at school board Thursday due to threats they've received following Thurman's response. However, Semillas says they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City

The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children

Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland

CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland. Ringgold comes into this game winning 4 of their last 5. Ridgeland looking for their first win of the season.
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa

ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
ALCOA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

