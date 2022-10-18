ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia real estate agent, husband found guilty of stealing more than $630K using clients’ personal info

By Kassidy Hammond
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEFBy_0idsakc600

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia real estate agent and her husband were sentenced to several years in prison after being found guilty of stealing a combined more than $630,000 using the personal identifying information of at least nine people through her work.

The personal identifying information was primarily stolen through 51-year-old Caprice Foster’s work as a real estate agent and timeshare salesperson, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

TIMELINE: High Point native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered

Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people’s names, including social security cards and driver’s licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim’s names.

The victims included Caprice’s personal clients, for who she served as a real estate agent, as well as clients of the companies she worked for.

Marcus was also found guilty of impersonating victims in state court eviction proceedings to make sure the couple could continue to stay in homes they had fraudulently leased, the DOJ release said.

In court documents laying out both Caprice and Marcus’ statements of facts, the couple admitted to defrauding a combined $632,517, as laid out below in graphs from the documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dv4UW_0idsakc600
Marcus Foster admitted to defrauding $348,808 in the scheme (Photo: USCourts.gov)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zg4Rp_0idsakc600
Caprice Foster admitted to defrauding $283,709 in the scheme (Photo: USCourts.gov)

The Fosters used the stolen money to buy a Range Rover, lease high-end homes and obtain loans and credit, according to the court documents.

After both were found to be guilty in the scheme, Caprice Foster was sentenced to 80 months in prison, and Marcus Foster was sentenced to 58 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

Related
lootpress.com

Human remains found beneath a structure in NC is those of 2018 missing Virginia woman

WESTFIELD, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains beneath the floor of a pre-existing structure in North Carolina have been identified as a Virginia woman who went missing in 2018. On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.
WESTFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October […]
MCALESTER, OK
Inside Nova

Record fish caught in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy