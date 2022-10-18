ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

WIS-TV

South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
WITN

North Carolina unemployment rate up from August

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce released the latest unemployment numbers for September. The state’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, increasing 0.1 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
WITN

Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation

BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
The Associated Press

Single and Unaccompanied Housing at Fort Bragg Receives High Marks

FORT BRAGG, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- With over 53,000 troops stationed at Fort Bragg, the installation’s privatized military housing requires dedication and perseverance to meet the varied needs of service members. At Randolph Pointe, Ft. Bragg’s premiere on-post apartment community for senior single and unaccompanied service members, Corvias Property Management caters to a unique subset of those troops. For more than 20 years, Corvias has been a trusted public-private partner to state and local governments, the military and higher education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005737/en/ At Fort Bragg, N.C., Randolph Pointe provides a comfortable and convenient living space for single and unaccompanied service members. (Photo: Business Wire)
FORT BRAGG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
wccbcharlotte.com

Flu Season Off To Slow Start In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite warnings that its going to be a bad flu season, North Carolina’s flu season is off to a slow start. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently listing North Carolina with “LOW” flu activity. That could change when the CDC updates its weekly report on Friday.

