Lady Chaps Aim To Get Back On Track at Cameron Saturday
LAWTON Okla. (October 22, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals hit the road for their last regular season road trip Saturday, as they head to Aggie Gym for a Lone Star Conference tilt against Cameron at 2 p.m. LOOKING AT CU. - LCU and the Aggies have...
lcuchaps.com
Conference Tournament seeding in play for Lady Chaps and Hilltoppers this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The final home slot for the Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament is up for grabs, as the Lady Chaps travel to Austin to face St. Edward's on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lubbock Christian (7-2-6, 4-2-3 LSC) at St. Edward's (8-3-4, 4-2-3 LSC) Saturday, Oct. 22 - 1 PM.
