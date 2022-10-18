Read full article on original website
Road construction update: October 21, 2022
Construction continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona. Be alert for traffic changes as the work progresses. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead. Construction work. Watch...
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
La Crosse County Board passes Emergency Sheltering plan
LA CROSSE (WKBT)– La Crosse County will provide hotel vouchers for the local unsheltered population. County board members voted to spend close to $169,000 dollars, the remaining amount set aside for homeless programs in 2018, to help shelter families this winter. More than 100 people are camping at La Crosse’s Houska Park. But the campground will close at the end...
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
City of La Crosse says property reassessment won’t impact many property owners
The City of La Crosse recently sent homeowners their 2022 Notice of Assessment. For some families, the property value increase is tens of thousands of dollars, but La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says homeowners should not panic.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
New surgeon, Dr. Kennedy, joins Winona Health
General surgeon Colin (Cah-lin) Kennedy, MD, has joined Winona Health and will provide a broad scope of general surgery procedures for people of all ages. “Location is important to me,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I lived in the Driftless area off and on for almost 10 years prior to moving away for residency, and I wanted to live back in this area. I’ve often met people from rural communities who need to go to the doctor and want to stay close to home, but struggle with the perception that they had to go somewhere big to get the best care.”
Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
A More Inclusive Halloween in Winona
(KWNO)-As Winona fast approaches Halloween, MedStar Health encourages the distribution of inclusive treats for local Trick or Treaters this year. Based upon recent surveys, MedStar Health found that nearly half of all households will be distributing non-candy treats, such as stickers and small toys, to avoid dreaded food allergies and other health complications in children.
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
