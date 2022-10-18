ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

winonahealth.org

Road construction update: October 21, 2022

Construction continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona. Be alert for traffic changes as the work progresses. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead. Construction work. Watch...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
LA CROSSE, WI
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

New surgeon, Dr. Kennedy, joins Winona Health

General surgeon Colin (Cah-lin) Kennedy, MD, has joined Winona Health and will provide a broad scope of general surgery procedures for people of all ages. “Location is important to me,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I lived in the Driftless area off and on for almost 10 years prior to moving away for residency, and I wanted to live back in this area. I’ve often met people from rural communities who need to go to the doctor and want to stay close to home, but struggle with the perception that they had to go somewhere big to get the best care.”
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
wwisradio.com

Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American

(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

A More Inclusive Halloween in Winona

(KWNO)-As Winona fast approaches Halloween, MedStar Health encourages the distribution of inclusive treats for local Trick or Treaters this year. Based upon recent surveys, MedStar Health found that nearly half of all households will be distributing non-candy treats, such as stickers and small toys, to avoid dreaded food allergies and other health complications in children.
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home

(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI

