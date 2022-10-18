VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO