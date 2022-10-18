ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments. Neighbors say they heard several shots fired earlier in the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting. Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old. Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Police investigating armed robbery at Johns Island business

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery happened at a Johns Island business Friday night. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several individuals entered the business and left with...
CHARLESTON, SC
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex investigating reported gunshots. Neighbors at the Archdale Forest Apartments reported several shots fired at around 9 p.m., but deputies have not released details on whether anyone was injured. Investigators put up crime scene tape to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking the community to be careful after finding laced marijuana in two drug overdose investigations. The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Officers say the laced marijuana could have played a factor in the two drug overdoses they investigated.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

