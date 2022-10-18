Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Former Charleston County Corrections Officer arrested for misconduct in office
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Charleston County Corrections Officer Shannon Cherise Burden, 38, was arrested for misconduct in office. The arrest comes after an incident where Burden admittingly let several inmates attack another inmate, says SLED agents. Agents charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, Donald Lee White,...
live5news.com
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
Murdaugh attorneys argue for additional evidence in murder case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Florence County courtroom on Thursday morning as his attorneys argued for more evidence and broader subpoena power as they prepare a defense in the murder trial of his wife and son. Murdaugh’s attorneys said they want more evidence, including additional DNA testing, autopsy […]
live5news.com
Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments. Neighbors say they heard several shots fired earlier in the...
WIS-TV
Virtual 5k and scholarship running in honor of Mother Emanuel church shooting victim
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday a memorial virtual 5k is being run in honor of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton. Singleton was a victim of the attack on the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015. In memory of her contribution as a Speech-Language Pathologist, and track and field coach a scholarship was founded. The fund was established in 2016.
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
live5news.com
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester...
live5news.com
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting. Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. North...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old. Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.
abcnews4.com
Man, 34, charged with attempted murder after shooting at juvenile in N. Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly firing at a juvenile walking along the road in broad daylight on Thursday, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pine Field Court...
live5news.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Johns Island business
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery happened at a Johns Island business Friday night. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several individuals entered the business and left with...
Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne "Henry" DeWitt, 71, of Goose Creek refused a sobriety test and denied being intoxicated, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. The post Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex investigating reported gunshots. Neighbors at the Archdale Forest Apartments reported several shots fired at around 9 p.m., but deputies have not released details on whether anyone was injured. Investigators put up crime scene tape to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. Coroner's Office receives $280k grant for fatal overdose investigations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The federal Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the Charleston County Coroner's Office $280,000, Charleston County Government announced on Wednesday. Funds from the three-year grant will be used to hire a forensic analyst, whose goal will be to improve efforts in fatal overdose investigations.
live5news.com
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking the community to be careful after finding laced marijuana in two drug overdose investigations. The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Officers say the laced marijuana could have played a factor in the two drug overdoses they investigated.
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Comments / 0