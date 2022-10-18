ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVR-TV

What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year

There have been reports throughout the United States that hospitals are seeing more patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV causes 58,000 hospitalizations annually among children under age 5. “So when we start to see it transmit in preschools, and elementary schools,...
WTVR-TV

States, not CDC, set school vaccine requirements

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. But in the lead-up to the vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, false claims spread widely...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, led by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found that […] The post U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE

