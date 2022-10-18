ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Person dies after shooting in SE Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died at a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Car used in Jefferson High School shooting found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police confirmed Wednesday that a car found near Jefferson High School was linked to the shooting outside the school that injured two students Tuesday. Investigators said they found the white Hyundai sedan Tuesday just a few blocks away on Northeast Alberta near Vancouver Avenue. They...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County

Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': East side believes west side gets all the perks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Is your neighborhood getting the attention from the city that it deserves?. The neighbors living around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street feel left out, all while growing crime moves closer to where they’ve lived for years. They’re concerned they’re not getting the services and the response they feel the west side is getting.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Rain helps firefighters battle Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS, Wash. — The rain Friday was a welcome sight for crews fighting the Nakia Creek Fire near Camas. The fire on Friday remained the same size it was Thursday, at just over 1,900 acres, but containment has increased to 30%. “Today really just marks a shift in the...
CAMAS, WA

