Person dies after shooting in SE Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died at a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the area.
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
Clark County officials identify two women in connection with Camas homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women found dead in two incidents, spanning two states. On October 9, 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City was found dead in rural Camas, Washington. PAST COVERAGE | Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas...
Vancouver man arrested on Interstate Bridge, accused of shooting at ex-wife's home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of shooting into his ex-wife’s home in the Hazel Dell area led law enforcement on a car chase Thursday night that ended with his arrest on the Interstate Bridge, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert E. Mitchell, 55, of Vancouver,...
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
Man stabbed on Hollywood MAX platform just after midnight, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police responded to the Hollywood Transit Center MAX platform just after midnight on the report of someone being stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police...
Car used in Jefferson High School shooting found
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police confirmed Wednesday that a car found near Jefferson High School was linked to the shooting outside the school that injured two students Tuesday. Investigators said they found the white Hyundai sedan Tuesday just a few blocks away on Northeast Alberta near Vancouver Avenue. They...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County
Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies take 'armed, barricaded subject' into custody after brief standoff in Hazel Dell
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Deputies say someone is in custody after a brief standoff in the Hazel Dell area Thursday morning. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. there was a heavy police presence around Northeast 99th Street and 25th Avenue for “an armed barricaded subject.”
Two accused of breaking into home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County deputies and police from Camas and Washougal arrested a man and a woman Thursday who they say burglarized a home in a Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone. A property owner in the 7500 block of Northeast Lessard Road spotted two people on a surveillance...
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': East side believes west side gets all the perks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Is your neighborhood getting the attention from the city that it deserves?. The neighbors living around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street feel left out, all while growing crime moves closer to where they’ve lived for years. They’re concerned they’re not getting the services and the response they feel the west side is getting.
Mayor releases details on plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released details on a new plan that would ban unsanctioned camping that is intended to get people experiencing homelessness more access to services. The plan, made up of five resolutions, will go before the city council next Wednesday. Part of the plan...
Jefferson HS students take 'non-instruction day' after injury shooting outside school
Jefferson High School in Northeast Portland is having a non-instructional day for students Wednesday after at least one student was shot and injured outside the school last evening. The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m., shortly after classes were let out for the day. A student ran into the...
Local leaders, homeless advocates react to proposed unsanctioned camping ban in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless advocates and elected officials are reacting to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan that looks to ban unsanctioned camping in the city. Some see it as a very positive move, but not without some concerns as well. Blanchet House Executive Director Scott Kerman said any...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
Rain helps firefighters battle Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. — The rain Friday was a welcome sight for crews fighting the Nakia Creek Fire near Camas. The fire on Friday remained the same size it was Thursday, at just over 1,900 acres, but containment has increased to 30%. “Today really just marks a shift in the...
