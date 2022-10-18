ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

MLive

Man hospitalized after I-94 rear-end crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A rear-end crash with a pickup sent a Jackson County man to the hospital Wednesday, police said. Officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the traffic crash on westbound I-94 near U.S. 127 in Leoni Township, northeast of Jackson, at about 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim

A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
LANSING, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Police, firefighters respond to house fire

Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

