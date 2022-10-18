Read full article on original website
Related
Man hospitalized after I-94 rear-end crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A rear-end crash with a pickup sent a Jackson County man to the hospital Wednesday, police said. Officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the traffic crash on westbound I-94 near U.S. 127 in Leoni Township, northeast of Jackson, at about 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19.
Video shows multi-car accident in Washtenaw Co.
A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident.
State police trooper on motorcycle injured in Eaton County crash
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A state police trooper riding a motorcycle was injured in a two vehicle crash in Eaton County, police said. Police said a trooper from the First District Motor Unit was riding a motorcycle south on Canal Road in Delta Township about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
WILX-TV
Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
40-Year-Old Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on westbound I-94 in Grass Lake Township at around 1 p.m.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
wsgw.com
Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim
A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
Jackson man charged in 2021 murder scheduled for competency exam
JACKSON, MI -- A week after his arrest and arraignment on murder charges, a Jackson man has been referred for a mental competency examination before his next appearance in court, according to court records. Allen Champion, 39, will go before Jackson County District Judge Allison Bates on Dec. 2 for...
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Police, firefighters respond to house fire
Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
‘It was stupid:’ Man said he accidentally shot Right to Life volunteer, 83
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man told state police he accidentally shot an 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer while trying to knock a clipboard out of her hand with a gun. “It was stupid, from the start,” Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, told investigators.
Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 1