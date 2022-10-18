Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
2nd Chances Thrift Store Seeks To Scare Up Bargains For Halloween
MARYSVILLE – Looking for just the right Halloween costume or decoration, but are on a budget this year just like everyone else? 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., has you covered. Right now, 2nd Chances Thrift Store is giving a 75% discount on all Halloween decorations and...
dayton247now.com
Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
unioncountydailydigital.com
October 21, 2022
Come out and join us for the annual Plain City Fall Festival out at Pastime Park! We will have a variety of activities for the whole family! Food Trucks, Craft Vendors, Hayrides, Costume Contests, Trick or Treat, Bounce Houses, Axe Throwing, Archery, Face Painting, Gus the Giant Squash Carver and more!
Farm and Dairy
2022 Delaware County Fair sale
Grand champion pen of three rabbits: Brady Sestili. Reserve champion pen of three rabbits: Austynn Fite. Reserve champion single fryer rabbit: Eve Ricketts. Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co. Grand Champion pen of two rabbits: Hayley Romo. Bid: $500. Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors. Reserve pen of two rabbits: Logan Fite.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Laser Gets Tax Abatement, Language For Cadence PILOT Updated
For the second time in as many meetings, the Union County Board of Commissioners approved a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, program for the Cadence solar energy-generating farm that is to be located in Union County. It was discovered after the resolution passed by a 2-1 vote at...
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE Schedules Special Meeting To Discuss Levy Options
MARYSVILLE – In his report to the Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education at its regular meeting Thursday, District Treasurer/CFO Todd Johnson did not paint a pretty picture in his five-year forecast, pointing out that projected expenditures for fiscal year 2023 are already outstripping revenues, and that by the year 2027, the district’s expenditures will exceed its revenues by $17.4 million.
columbusunderground.com
Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County
The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
Circleville police prepare for hundreds of thousands of spectators for Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — As vendors prepare for this year’s Pumpkin Show, a silent anticipation fills Circleville’s Mainstreet. The rides. The pumpkins. The food. On Franklin Street, prime real estate is already being claimed by way of folding chairs for the festival’s seven parades. That’s where we...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
myfox28columbus.com
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
unioncountydailydigital.com
John Dale Trout
John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to snowfall in central Ohio, there's no such thing as preparing too early. The Columbus Snow Warriors checked their equipment, loaded up, and moved out on the road Wednesday. After frustration in previous snow seasons, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city is...
wktn.com
KES Kindergarten Class Takes Field Trip
Kenton Elementary School Kindergarten students took a field trip this past Monday. The students traveled to Marion Palace Theatre in downtown Marion. They viewed a live performance of Jacqueline & The Beanstalk. The 45-minute one-woman show features Jacqueline, who does the right thing, even when no one is watching.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
