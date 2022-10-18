ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Preparatory School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Head Football Coach Joe Banks at Chattanooga Preparatory School talks about the exciting season ahead and the wonderful opportunities that Chattanooga Prep has to offer students. Stay connected with Chattanooga Preparatory School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tntechoracle.com

Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
WTVC

Gowns for Good Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive success at a primary care medical home.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City

The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Haunted Hallway at Miller-Motte College

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Take a stroll, speed walk, or sprint thru Miller-Motte College Chattanooga’s HAUNTED HALLWAY! Each department has a thrill behind each door! Fun, kids' games, activities & prizes, Music & Tons of CANDY! Bring your kiddos to a pre-Halloween trick-or-treat!. Thursday, Oct. 27 4p-7p Open to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

