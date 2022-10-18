Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
WTVC
Semillas speaks about Hispanic experiences at Hamilton County School Board meeting
Supporters of Thurman and Semillas filled the Hamilton County School Board meeting room. While Semillas representatives did not address the board member by name their message was clear. The Co-Founder and Field Director of Semillas, Mo, addressed the Hamilton County School Board members Thursday evening. He calls for accountability in...
WTVC
Organization helps expectant mothers in Chattanooga amid high inflation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders are offering new resources for parents, as inflation takes a greater toll on families. Since 1957, Family Forward has been a source of help for families in need, with the goal of providing resources to expecting mothers below the poverty line. Joyce Jackson,...
WTVC
Chattanooga Preparatory School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Head Football Coach Joe Banks at Chattanooga Preparatory School talks about the exciting season ahead and the wonderful opportunities that Chattanooga Prep has to offer students. Stay connected with Chattanooga Preparatory School.
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
WTVC
Gowns for Good Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive success at a primary care medical home.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City
The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVC
Haunted Hallway at Miller-Motte College
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Take a stroll, speed walk, or sprint thru Miller-Motte College Chattanooga’s HAUNTED HALLWAY! Each department has a thrill behind each door! Fun, kids' games, activities & prizes, Music & Tons of CANDY! Bring your kiddos to a pre-Halloween trick-or-treat!. Thursday, Oct. 27 4p-7p Open to...
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
WSMV
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
WTVC
Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
WTVC
Chatting with the Chattanooga Theatre Centre
The Daily Refresh welcomes two actors from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, April Bolton and Wendy Tippens as they discuss an upcoming play.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
Comments / 1