NBC12

RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Real estate tax credit proposal could help Richmond homeowners with assessment concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new proposal is emerging in the debate over providing Richmond homeowners with some tax relief. “A lot of residents right now are dealing with the pinch on their wallets. With assessments, inflation, gas prices, food prices, and so we’re going to do our best to understand what our options are to support what we control,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA: Over 400 families impacted after rent relief funds exhausted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has exhausted all funding for rental assistance. This means those that who missed the May deadline will not be able to get rent relief through this program. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says this will impact more than 400 public...
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mission Tomorrow - an event that helps eighth-graders in Central Virginia explore career options - has added a session to get parents involved this year. From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26, parents can speak directly to industry representatives from more than 150 businesses at the event. Brief...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Intersection on Monument Avenue raising safety concerns for residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street is raising safety concerns for local neighbors. Alex South has been living at the corner of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street since 2015. “I love living in this area. It’s very convenient. All of my neighbors are really...
RICHMOND, VA

