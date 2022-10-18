Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Proposals to cut Richmond’s real estate tax rate move forward without recommendations
A key member of Stoney's administration said the mayor backs the proposal to maintain the tax rate. But that Stoney wants to give taxpayers a one-time rebate.
NBC12
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
NBC12
Real estate tax credit proposal could help Richmond homeowners with assessment concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new proposal is emerging in the debate over providing Richmond homeowners with some tax relief. “A lot of residents right now are dealing with the pinch on their wallets. With assessments, inflation, gas prices, food prices, and so we’re going to do our best to understand what our options are to support what we control,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council.
NBC12
RRHA: Over 400 families impacted after rent relief funds exhausted
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has exhausted all funding for rental assistance. This means those that who missed the May deadline will not be able to get rent relief through this program. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says this will impact more than 400 public...
What’s next for Petersburg’s casino plans?
The City of Petersburg is one step closer to a casino, after the city council chose a company to carry the project forward.
Petersburg unanimously picks a developer for a possible casino
The Petersburg City Council has unanimously chosen a developer for the city's casino project — a project that has yet to be approved.
Chesterfield breaks ground on 10 new affordable homes in Ettrick
Ten new affordable homes will soon be built in Ettrick on Chesterfield County land that has lain empty for years, thanks to a collaborative project by the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, county government and local community groups.
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
‘This is still a parking lot’: Dominion faces pushback on downtown ‘clean energy park’
Earlier this week, Dominion Energy announced plans to convert a vacant lot in downtown Richmond into a 'clean energy park' for charging electric vehicles. Now, a local advocacy group says the city shouldn't allow a glorified parking lot that goes against its own goals for the area.
Richmond police officers want leadership change amid 'morale issues'
Despite the council recently raising salaries for law enforcement officers and approving collective bargaining, the force is currently down about 150 officers.
NBC12
Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mission Tomorrow - an event that helps eighth-graders in Central Virginia explore career options - has added a session to get parents involved this year. From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26, parents can speak directly to industry representatives from more than 150 businesses at the event. Brief...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
‘I thought I was dead’: Advocates raising awareness for Virginia’s move-over law
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Virginia State Police Sergeant Steven Sclafani, putting on the uniform each day is an honor. ‘My dad was a police officer, and I come from a family that’s in law enforcement, and I think it’s important to give back to others,” Sclafani said.
2022 Virginia general election: What Chesterfield voters will see on their ballots
Chesterfield has two congressional races -- the 1st District race and the 4th District race -- a board of supervisors race and a $540 million bond referendum.
‘This is not a home’: What life in a motel is like for this Richmond family
On a night in early October, Amy Gillespie plucked a bag of frozen chicken wings from the freezer and headed to her bathroom to start preparing dinner. This is how most of her family’s meals begin: in a makeshift kitchen she cobbled together inside the Motel 6 room in Henrico where they have lived since 2019.
woay.com
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million...
NBC12
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
NBC12
Intersection on Monument Avenue raising safety concerns for residents
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street is raising safety concerns for local neighbors. Alex South has been living at the corner of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street since 2015. “I love living in this area. It’s very convenient. All of my neighbors are really...
Colonial Heights man wins $566,000 in Virginia Lottery
"They didn’t believe me," he told officials as he claimed his prize. "My dad still doesn’t believe."
Comments / 0