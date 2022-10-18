ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport man charged with gun offenses after foot chase

By Jim Hagerty
 3 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man faces a series of gun charges after leading police on a foot chase Monday on the city’s east side

Police say at around 1:40 p.m., an officer with the Freeport Police Department attempted to serve 18-year-old Jomarion Rucker with a notice to appear in the area of Chicago Avenue and West Dexter Street.

“The subject fled from the officer and discarded a firearm during a foot pursuit,” the police department said in a release.

Rucker was later arrested at a nearby residence.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, and resisting arrest.

Rucker is currently lodged in the Stephenson County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

