Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Forest Church Conducting Coat Drive
The Forest United Methodist Church is conducting a Coat Drive. They will take all sizes from infants to adults. Gently used or new winter jackets, gloves or mittens, hats, scarves and boots are needed. The items can be dropped off at the Forest United Methodist Church. To drop off, enter...
wktn.com
KMS Collecting Items for Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County
The Kenton Middle School is collecting items to donate to Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County. The items will be used for holiday packages for service members. The items needed are non-perishable food such as single serve coffee packets, dried fruit, granola bars and beef jerky. Personal care items...
hometownstations.com
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith taking time to read to children at local daycare
She says that it's a bright spot in her day when she is able to get out of the office and into the community. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith took time to read several books to the children at Kingdom Daycare. The mayor says it's important to get involved and support even the youngest members of the city by just taking the time to sit down with them and show them you care.
wktn.com
29th Hardin Leadership Graduation Plans Announced
Seventeen Hardin Leadership 2022 participants will be recognized for completing their nine session Hardin Leadership program during this year. The celebration will be held on Thursday evening, November 10th at the Elk’s Lodge Banquet Room, 117 E. Franklin St., Kenton. Gathering begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning...
wktn.com
Hardin County Players Introduces Newly Developed Program
The Hardin County Players introduced a newly developed program for older youth. They are now looking for an Apprentice Director for the program. Through this program a qualified applicant will direct the Hardin County Players Summer Theatre Workshop with the guidance and help of camp directors. The benefits of getting...
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday, November 11th. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. RSVP by email to Chris Fournier:...
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
wktn.com
Local Church Holding Annual Bazaar
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is hosting its annual bazaar featuring a Lunch and Quilt Raffle. It will be from 9am until 2pm on Saturday November 5 at the church located at 725 Eliza Street in Kenton. The dine in or carry out lunch menu consists of homemade soups and...
Lima, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Van Wert football team will have a game with Bath High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wktn.com
Wyandot Chamber Looking for Home for the Holidays Entertainers
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce is seeking musical entertainers and groups to donate their time and talent to Home for the Holidays. The event is scheduled for December 3. They are scheduling now to perform on the Courthouse Lawn throughout the day. There will be 2-3 entertainers chosen to...
Lima Police Department hosts Trunk-or-Treat
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is hosting a Community Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Lima Senior High School in the west parking off Spartan Way located at 1 Spartan Way. LPD is looking for additional businesses or organizations to sign up to pass out candy. Community members attending can park in the main west-side parking lot off Spartan Way.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
wktn.com
Alliance Promotes Tours of Old Order Amish Country
The unique culture of Hardin County’s Old Order Amish Country is in the Tourism Spotlight of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. The public is encouraged to take a scenic drive and explore the quaint houses, well-tended gardens, and horse drawn buggies. Among the hidden Amish Community, you...
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
hometownstations.com
Young Honorary Lima Police Officer remembered with Balloon Release
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young honorary Lima police officer who passed away 5 years ago, was remembered and honored Wednesday. Friends and family celebrate Maleek Nelson with a balloon release. As Wednesday would have been his 13th birthday. Nelson dressed up as a police officer on Halloween years ago, catching the attention of lima police. So, former Chief Kevin Martin took a picture with him and he was designated as an honorary officer. Nelson passed away in 2018 of a rare heart defect, and even today his life continues to be honored and remembered. We asked his family friend what it means to still see a gathering for him every year.
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations
BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2022) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to once again participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., which offers the community an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is looking for information on Quintez Burns
Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns for failure to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened about a year ago. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about burns you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Comments / 0