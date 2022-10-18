LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young honorary Lima police officer who passed away 5 years ago, was remembered and honored Wednesday. Friends and family celebrate Maleek Nelson with a balloon release. As Wednesday would have been his 13th birthday. Nelson dressed up as a police officer on Halloween years ago, catching the attention of lima police. So, former Chief Kevin Martin took a picture with him and he was designated as an honorary officer. Nelson passed away in 2018 of a rare heart defect, and even today his life continues to be honored and remembered. We asked his family friend what it means to still see a gathering for him every year.

